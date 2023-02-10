ROSE BUD — The Riverview Lady Raiders closed out their 3A-6 Conference schedule strong with a 52-43 road victory over Rose Bud Tuesday night at Rambler Arena.

The Lady Raiders (8-15, 4-10) relied heavily on the strong performance of senior guard Makayla Hale, who lit up Rose Bud with 28 points, including six, three-point baskets. Hale also created a number of opportunities in transition as Riverview broke a 6-6 tie through the opening quarter to take a 27-19 lead at halftime and steadily pulled away through the second half.

