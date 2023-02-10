ROSE BUD — The Riverview Lady Raiders closed out their 3A-6 Conference schedule strong with a 52-43 road victory over Rose Bud Tuesday night at Rambler Arena.
The Lady Raiders (8-15, 4-10) relied heavily on the strong performance of senior guard Makayla Hale, who lit up Rose Bud with 28 points, including six, three-point baskets. Hale also created a number of opportunities in transition as Riverview broke a 6-6 tie through the opening quarter to take a 27-19 lead at halftime and steadily pulled away through the second half.
“It's always big for us,” Lady Raiders coach Brandi Goforth said. “That's our third time playing them this season, and we always say as coaches that it's hard to beat teams three times in a season. So that was big for us, last regular-season conference game is big for us as well.”
The Lady Ramblers did show notable improvement from the last meeting between the two teams back in January, particularly on the offensive side as senior Sarah Hartle put up 15 points against Riverview's defense. But just as much as Hale led in scoring for Riverview, sophomore forward Kaylee Franklin controlled things down low by using her size advantage on the boards, both offensively and defensively. Franklin finished with 8 points for the Lady Raiders, mostly off putback baskets.
“She's so agile too,” Goforth said. “She can play post, she can play guard. She likes that guard spot. She's really developing to where she can be a dual threat on that. She puts the big body out there, and she has the speed kind of like a point guard. She's helps us out a lot defensively, and offensively, she can score inside or outside.”
Makaiya Minner also finished with 8 points for Riverview. For Rose Bud, Taylor Wilhite had 10 points.
The Lady Raiders will be the No. 6 seed at the 3A-6 District tournament starting Monday in Pangburn. The Lady Ramblers will be the No. 7 seed. Episcopal and Helena played last night to determine who will end up as the top seed, with Harding Academy as the No. 3 seed. Bald Knob defeated Pangburn Tuesday night to secure the No. 4 seed while the host Lady Tigers will take the No. 5 seed. Lisa Academy will be the No. 8 seed.
“We just came off a tough game at Helena that was kind of like a track meet,” Goforth said. “The girls were dead tired. That gives us momentum going in; we're not sure what that bracket is going to look like. We will have to see how tonight plays out, and I think there are also some games on Friday night as well."
