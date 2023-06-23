The brand-new Lion Arena was the site of the fourth annual Lady Lions FUNdamental basketball this past week. There were over 80 kids who took part in the three-day camp from Wednesday to Friday as Searcy High School head coach Kim Sitzmann and staff guided participants through all facets of basketball including shooting, ball handling, passing and defense. The age range of kids was pre-K through eighth grade. The early-morning session was pre-K through third grade with a late-morning session with the older kids.

“I love it; I eat it up,” Sitzmann said. “The kids love it. As long as they're having a good time, that's all we're worried about. You've got to bring the energy for the kids, and the more you enjoy it, the more they enjoy it. I love the littles. It's fun watching them, and they get so excited. I had one of them tell me 16 times today how much better her crossover got.”

