The brand-new Lion Arena was the site of the fourth annual Lady Lions FUNdamental basketball this past week. There were over 80 kids who took part in the three-day camp from Wednesday to Friday as Searcy High School head coach Kim Sitzmann and staff guided participants through all facets of basketball including shooting, ball handling, passing and defense. The age range of kids was pre-K through eighth grade. The early-morning session was pre-K through third grade with a late-morning session with the older kids.
“I love it; I eat it up,” Sitzmann said. “The kids love it. As long as they're having a good time, that's all we're worried about. You've got to bring the energy for the kids, and the more you enjoy it, the more they enjoy it. I love the littles. It's fun watching them, and they get so excited. I had one of them tell me 16 times today how much better her crossover got.”
The camp concluded on Friday with medals for top performers of the competitions. Free throw shooting was one of the competitions, along with an obstacle course, hot-shot competition and defensive slides, with the Heart-of-a-Lion award going to the camper with the best overall attitude and participation.
There were also around half a dozen of the Lady Lions varsity team on hand helping out, including Eva Roberts, London Flowers and Jayden Bowman.
“They were my little shadows,” Sitzmann said. “Some are really good at it, and some not. But they love the kids, especially the little kids get attached to the big kids. They would rather just play games with them all day instead of the drills. And it's good for them to get out there and work for what the community puts out there for them, and it all goes back to the girls. You've got to earn it.”
The older group had a number of seventh and eighth graders who are already members of the Lady Cubs junior-high team. Sitzmann noted that the eighth-grade group is particularly strong as a unit.
“The gap from eighth to ninth grade, there's so much growth in that year,” Sitzmann said. “There are several of them who could potentially help us in the next couple of years. The seventh grade bunch is very young; they don't know much yet. We went to Harding team camp last week, and day one to day three, there was a massive improvement. Day one was not very pretty, but by the end of camp, we were competing to win games. There are some athletes in that group, we just have to train them in the skills.”
As far as future standouts, Sitzmann said eighth grader Julianne Smith will most likely play with the freshman team this coming year and could potentially make the varsity squad a freshmen in two years.
The camp was also the first official event for Sitzmann and group in the new Lion Arena, which hosted the boys camp as its first-ever event two weeks prior.
“It's beautiful; we love it,” Sitzmann said. “I'm glad we are finally in it, and I can't wait for the first season in there. It should be a lot of fun.”
