Searcy Wrestling’s climb into elite status has reached another bar over the summer with appearances at the US 16-Under Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota over the weekend from incoming Searcy High School junior wrestlers Alena Williams and Gracie Webb.
Williams made the All-American round and ultimately finished seventh overall our of 65 girls in her bracket. Webb had two strong showings in what ultimately ended in close losses to opponents from California and Missouri.
Webb, competing in the 112 lb. class, and Williams, competing in the 117 lb. class, both qualified for Nationals with solid performances at Regionals last month in Tulsa. The pair of local wrestlers were not just representing Searcy High School, but were also part of the Arkansas National Wrestling Team. Not only did the girls get to compete against some of the country’s top talent, they also had the opportunity to meet Olympians Carl Snyder and Jordan Burroughs.
Williams lost her opening match of the tournament to her opponent from California, but battled back to win matches against opponents from New York, Massachusetts (two different opponents), Oklahoma and Georgia. She then got revenge for losing her opener by beating a member of Team California, which also qualified her for the All-American round. A loss to Team Missouri put her in the seventh-place match against the Team California member she lost to in the opener, but Williams closed out her tournament run in style by besting her opponent in the return match 7-4. The victory gave Williams a top-ten finish in a pool of elite competition and also earned her a coveted Stop Sign trophy plaque.
