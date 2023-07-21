Searcy Wrestling’s climb into elite status has reached another bar over the summer with appearances at the US 16-Under Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota over the weekend from incoming Searcy High School junior wrestlers Alena Williams and Gracie Webb.

Williams made the All-American round and ultimately finished seventh overall our of 65 girls in her bracket. Webb had two strong showings in what ultimately ended in close losses to opponents from California and Missouri.

