The Searcy Lady Lions wrestling team, last year’s state runner-up, won the Lady Wildcat Invitational at Springdale Har-Ber High School on Saturday.
In the 100-pound class, Roselyn Amaya finished second, going 4-1 in the tournament.
Madison Sickle finished seventh in the 108-pound class. She went 3-2.
Shaniah Brown finished fifth in the 116-pound class. She went 4-1.
Shelby Webb finished with in the 124-pound class. She went 4-1.
Mykenzie Clark won the 132-pound class, going 5-0.
Vivi Edwards finished third in the 140-pound class, going 4-1.
Megan Amplo finished third in the 150-pound class, going 4-1.
Lily Dias finished fourth in the 165-pound class, going 3-2.
Harley Seymore won the 185-pound class, going 5-0.
Kylee Martin finished third in the 235-pound class, going 4-1.
Home-opening match
The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions wrestling teams hosted Little Rock Central in the home-opening match Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions won their match 54-6. Central won the boys match 47-30.
In girls action, Searcy’s Roselyn Amaya, Madison Sickles and Megan Amplo won by forfeit.
In the 116-pound class, Searcy’s Shaniah Brown won by pin.
Shelby Webb won her match in the 124-pound class by pin.
Mykenzie Clark won the 132-pound class by pin.
Kiley Dias won the 140-pound class by pin.
Lily Dias won the 165-pound class by pin.
Harley Seymore won the 185-pound class by fall.
In boys action, Shane Sickles won the 106-pound class by pin.
Xavion Floyd won the 113-pound class by pin.
Alex Pena won the 138-pound class by a 6-2 decision.
Caelyn Pettis won the 145-pound class by pin.
Grant Lawson won the 152-pound class by an 8-4 decision.
Gunnar Massingill won by pin in the 182-pound class.
