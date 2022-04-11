The Searcy Lady Lions won two games during a play day at Heber Springs on Saturday.
The Lady Lions beat host Heber Springs 5-4 then shut out Pangburn 2-0. With the wins, Searcy is now 9-7 on the season.
“I thought we took care of business,” Searcy coach Matt Long said. “We pitched by committee against Heber Springs and was able to executive in extra innings for the win. We also played really well defensively to beat a very talented Pangburn team.”
In the win over Heber Springs, the score was tied 4-4 after five innings, which came after the time limit expired. The Lady Lions scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to get the win. Abby Busby drove in the game-winning run.
Laci McBridge scored two runs to lead Searcy. Also scoring were Ashlynn Thomas, Cedar Maxwell and Kati Honey.
McBride and Alexis Reardon each went 2 for 3 at the plate. Tearyn Brown had two RBIs.
Hannah Garner pitied the first three innings, giving up three runs and six hits. Halle Toler pitched the fourth and fifth innings. Giving up only one unearned run. Busby got the win, pitching the sixth.
In the win over Pangburn, Searcy scored single runs in the fourth and seventh innings.
Toler walked and stole second in the fourth inning. She scored on a single by Thomas for the game’s first run.
In the seventh, Busby singled and went to second on a walk and third on a single by Reardon. She scored on a double by McBride.
Pangburn managed only two hits in the game — singles by Kaylea Lawson and Kylie Shirley. They were the only two runners left on base for the Lady Tigers.
Busby pitched a complete game. She struck out 13 while only walking one.
