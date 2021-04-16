The Searcy Lady Lions softball team continued its winning ways with a 6-1 win over Sylvan Hills in nonconference action on Thursday.
With the win, Searcy improves to 9-7 overall with its third consecutive victory.
Searcy took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Ashlynn Thomas singled and scored when Haylee Cullum reached on a fielder’s choice.
The score remained 1-0 until the fifth inning when the Lady Lions scored four runs to lead 5-0.
Emilee Knighton led off with a double and scored on a double by Cedar Maxwell. Halle Toller was hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Abby Busby. Thomas singled, and she and Busby scored on a single by Ellie Kiihnl.
Searcy’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth. Toler singled and went to third on an error. She scored on a single by Alexis Reardon.
Sylvan Hills’ lone run came in the top of the seventh.
Busby got the win. She gave up one run, unearned, in seven innings of work. She also allowed only one hit and five walks. She struck out 14 Sylvan Hills batters.
The Lady Lions had 12 hits. Maxwell was 3 for 4. Getting two hits each were Thomas, Busby and Kiihnl. Also getting hits were Knighton, Toler and Reardon.
