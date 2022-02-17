LITTLE ROCK — The Searcy Lady Lions reclaimed their rightful place at the top of the state wrestling world.
Searcy, which won the inaugural state title in 2020 but finished second a year, won the 2022 state championship Thursday night at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The Lady Lions finished with 225 points to win the state championship. Fayetteville finished as state runners-up with 194 points. Defending champion Mountain Home was seventh with 73 points.
“This is absolutely amazing,” Searcy coach Jerry Evans said. “We’ve put in so much work. We started back in June. The girls bought in to everything I asked them to do. They worked in the weight room. They worked on the mat. They built each other up in the room. We knew what the ultimate goal was. We finally got there again.”
Evans said the state championship was bittersweet because he did not have a wrestler win an individual state championship.
Searcy’s Shelby Webb lost in the first period by pin to Fayetteville’s Katie Palmer in the 124-pound weight class.
Mykenzie Clark lost to Bryant’s Presley Givens by a score of 6-0 in the 132-pound weight class.
Vivi Edwards lost to Springdale Har-Ber’s Byanca Cook by a score of 7-0 in the 140-pound weight class.
“A team win is so amazing,” Evans said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these young ladies.”
Evans said the 2022 state title is “just as awesome” as the 2020 one.
“It’s a stronger team than our first one, I believe,” Evans said. “They’ve just done everything that I’ve asked them to do. They are just a joy to be around.”
Madison Sickels finished third in the 100-pound class. She beat Springdale’s Emily Ashby by fall in the third-place match.
Gracie Webb finished third in the 108-pound weight class, beating Rogers Heritage’s Isabella Salas.
Shania Brown beat Rogers’ Sarah Scroggins by pin in the third-place match of the 116-pound weight class.
Megan Amplo finished fourth in the 150-pound weight class. She lost to Little Rock Central’s Kyla Gatlin in the third-place match.
Lily Dias finished fourth in the 165-pound weight class, losing to Fayetteville’s Hailee Moore in the third-place match.
Harley Seymore finished third in the 185-pound weight class, beating Fayetteville’s Alissa Castro in the third-place match.
Kylee Martin did not place in the 235-pound weight class, but she did score 7 points for the Lady Lions.
Evans said all his wrestlers did well.
“From top to bottom, they all wrestled their tails off,” he said. “Vivi Edwards did a great job getting to the state finals. Mykenzie Clark and Shelby Webb all went for state championships. Megan Amplo exceeded our goals. We just wanted her to medal. She got fourth.
“It was a tremendous team effort.”
Evans was also named the outstanding coach for the tournament.
