BENTON — Mission complete for the Searcy Lady Lions soccer team.
Searcy scored early and often in beating Hot Springs Lakeside 6-0 to win the Class 5A state championship Friday at Everett Field. With the win, Searcy ends the season at 24-1.
“When you have a team that can score like this, it takes all the pressure off the defense,” Searcy coach Larry Stamps said. “I don’t know if our goalie [Shelby Welch] had any saves back there.”
Searcy took a 1-0 lead with 35:34 left in the first half. Avery Meadows scored off an assist by tournament MVP Gabie Eddins.
Searcy pushed the lead to 2-0 on a goal by Mary Daniel with 31:48 left in the first half. Eddins centered the ball to Daniel, who put it in the back of the net.
“She knows what is coming,” Stamps said of Daniel. “When Gabie goes down and sends it back in, she [Daniel] knows what’s going on, and it’s almost automatic.”
Searcy added to its lead with 12:59 left in the first half on a goal by Hagan Bryant. This was the direct result of a short corner kick to Bryant, who scored.
Bryant added another goal from about 35 yards out with 14.6 seconds left in the first half to give the Lady Lions a 4-0 halftime lead.
Searcy put the game away with two late goals. Daniel scored off another assist by Eddins with 10:44 left to make the score 5-0. Aubrey Arnold finished the scoring off passes from Eddins to Chandler Meadows who gave it to Arnold for the final goal.
Daniel said she loves being able to get passes from Eddins.
“I just have to stay calm, cool and collected,” Daniel said. “I know my outside man Gabie can do her job, and I’ll do my job the best as I can to finish off what she passes in.”
Stamps said he was proud of his team’s defense this year, giving up only three goals.
“I told the girls that I wanted a goose egg today,” he said. “They said ‘what’s a goose egg?’ That’s just good defense. We’ve got good center to mids right there. We’ve got good forwards, and we keep it pressed all the time. And we’ve got a good keeper. Shelby plays well all the time.”
Eddins, who is a sophomore, said winning the state championship is “such a blessing.”
“We didn’t get to have a state tournament last year [because of the COVID-19 Pandemic] so we were in it just for a ring,” she said. “The seniors, that was the first group I ever played with. We wanted to leave them on such a good game. And this was the time to do it.”
Searcy had only four seniors on the team. They are Arnold, Emme Bailey, Eliana Oden and Grace Sledge.
