The Searcy Lady Lions shined in their season opener as they routed Stuttgart 55-25 in a mercy-ruled decision at The Jungle on Thursday night.
It is rare in varsity basketball to see a freshman stand out as the best player on the court, but that’s exactly what fans got Thursday with Lions freshman point guard Zaniyah Johnson, who led Searcy with 17 points. Johnson controlled the tempo and made a number of successful scoring trips into the paint, but also created opportunities for teammates as the Lady Lions rushed out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to a 27-2 lead with under three minutes left in the half.
“I didn’t know what to fully expect going into the game,” Lady Lions coach Kim Sitzmann said. “I knew that we were prepared and we had the pieces to be successful. I wasn’t expecting us to jump out to a 25-2 start. I think after we shook off those few first-minute nerves, we got after it and never looked back.”
Despite their lack of scoring, Stuttgart was not a weak-looking team as the Lady Ricebirds did come away with some nice defensive pressure that resulted in turnovers, and did a respectable job of rebounding and creating some second chances. But the shots ultimately did not fall for the visitors as the Lady Lions took advantage of the comfortability of their own gymnasium and continued to stretch their advantage until they reached the continuous clock with 6:57 remaining.
“We were able to hit our shots, and I thought that was clearly the difference in the game,” Sitzmann said. “I think we are a little more fundamentally sound than we have been in the past, and that definitely helps as well.”
Most of Johnson’s game-leading 17 points came in the first half, as the Lady Lions subbed heavily in the second half. Johnson also had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
“She’s got fantastic court awareness and basketball IQ,” Sitzmann said. “She’s a game changer for us, so I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of season she has this year.”
Juniors carried the rest of the load as Sara Daniel finished with 11 points 9 rebounds while Sara McCain had 7 points, and led the Lady Lions against Star City in their scrimmage on Tuesday with 16. Forward Jayden Bowman had 9 points against the Lady ‘Birds.
Searcy shot 38 percent as a team and had 53 percent from the foul line. The Lady Lions won the rebounding battle 44-30 and had 15 turnovers to Stuttgart’s 23.
The Lady Lions will be on the road Tuesday at Benton in non-conference action.
