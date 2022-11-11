Johnson

Searcy freshman guard Zaniyah Johnson goes in for two of her game-high 17 points as the Lady Lions defeated Stuttgart 55-25 to open the season on Thursday.

 Jason King

The Searcy Lady Lions shined in their season opener as they routed Stuttgart 55-25 in a mercy-ruled decision at The Jungle on Thursday night.

It is rare in varsity basketball to see a freshman stand out as the best player on the court, but that’s exactly what fans got Thursday with Lions freshman point guard Zaniyah Johnson, who led Searcy with 17 points. Johnson controlled the tempo and made a number of successful scoring trips into the paint, but also created opportunities for teammates as the Lady Lions rushed out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to a 27-2 lead with under three minutes left in the half.

