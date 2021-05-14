The Searcy Lady Lions soccer team continued its roll with a 7-0 win over Benton in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament Thursday at Siloam Springs.
Chandler Meadows and Gabby Eddies led Searcy with two goals apiece. Also scoring Mary Daniel, Alyssa Day and Kalyn Holeyfield.
Searcy goalkeeper Shelby Webb had two saves during the victory.
Searcy followed up that win with a 1-0 win over host Siloam Springs in the state quarterfinal round.
The match was scoreless until Daniel found the back of the net with 54 seconds left in regulation.
Webb had eight saves in the victory.
Searcy will play Little Rock Christian in the state semifinals today at 10 a.m. at Siloam Springs.
In other soccer action from the area, the Searcy Lions lost to Benton 2-1 in the first round of the Class 5A.
In Class 3A, Harding Academy’s boys defeated Lisa Academy North 6-0. Harding Academy’s girls defeated Lake Village 15-0 in the first round Thursday and Life Way Christian 11-0 in the quarterfinals Friday. The Lady Wildcats will play the winner of Little Rock Episcopal and Maumelle Charter today at noon at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Riverview lost to Episcopal 8-0 in the first round Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.