FAYETTEVILLE — A year after finishing as state runners-up in the second ever Arkansas girls state wresting tournament, the Searcy Lady Lions are poised to reclaim their crown this year.
Searcy won the state dual meet at Fayetteville High School on Saturday, beating the host Lady Bulldogs in the championship match. Searcy won the inaugural state championship in 2020 before finishing second to Mountain Home a year ago.
“Things are playing out the way that we had hoped,” Searcy coach Jerry Evans said. “All the way back in June, we were making plans and making goals and working towards those. They are finally coming to fruition.”
In the quarterfinal round Saturday, Searcy beat Fort Smith Northside 60-0.
Searcy’s Madison Sickles, Gracie Webb, Shaniah Grown, Shelby Webb, Mykenzie Clark, Vivi Edwards, Megan Amplo, Lily Dias, Harley Seymore and Kylee Martin were all victorious.
Searcy beat Little Rock Central 48-9 in the semifinals.
Webb and Sickels received wins by forfeit.
Brown won the 116-pound match by pin.
Clark won the 132-pound match by pin.
Amplo won the 150-pound match by pin.
Dias won the 165-pound match by pin.
Seymore won the 185-pound match by pin.
Martin won the 235-pound match by pin.
Searcy then beat Fayetteville 30-21 in the championship round.
Clark won the 132-pound match by a score of 12-7.
Edwards won the 140-pound match by pin.
Dias won the 165-pound match by pin.
Symore won the 185-pound match by a score of 15-11.
Webb won the 108-pound match by pin.
Brown won the 116-pound match by pin.
“It played out exactly how it had to play out for us to win,” Evans said. “We’re a much better team than most of the girls teams in the state. We knew our toughest competition was going to be Fayetteville. We had to win a couple of certain matches to be able to compete with them. Our girls stepped up and did exactly what they were supposed to do.”
The state tournament is Feb. 17 at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The 5A-East conference tournament is Feb. 12 at Searcy High School.
“To be so close and not to be able to reach our ultimate goals, winning a state title was tough,” Evans said. “We knew we had to put the work in [this year]. It was going to take all of us doing that. It started way back in June.”
