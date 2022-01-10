The Searcy Lady Lions wrestling team, ranked No. 1 in the state, won the Conway Invitational on Friday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Searcy finished with 206 points. Fayetteville was second with 182 points. Mountain Home was third with 117.
In the 100-pound class, Searcy’s Roselyn Amaya finished second. She lost to Fayetteville’s Lillian Jones in the finals.
Madison Sickels finished third in the 108-pound class. She won the third-place match 13-5 over Mountain Home’s Emily Stephens.
Gracie Webb finished second in the 108-pound class. She lost to Becca Humenik of Bartlett, Tennessee, in the finals.
Neaveh Dixson was fifth in the 116-pound class. She beat Faytteville’s Pandalista Nicolaou by pin in the fifth-place match.
Shania Brown finished second in the 116-pound class. She lost to Van Buren’s Addison Loney in the finals.
Shelby Webb finished third in the 124-pound class. She beat Springdale Har-Ber’s Abigail Kelly by pin in her last match.
McKenzie Clark lost her first match of the season in the championship match of the 132-pound class. She fell to Fayetteville’s Malia Kehne by pin.
Vivi Edwards won the 140-pound class by beating Central Arkansas Christian’s Hannah Burton by pin in the finals.
Kiley Dias finished fourth in the 140-pound class. She lost to Mountain Home’s Gracie Wisniowski by pin in the third-place match.
Lily Dias finished third in the 165-pound class. She beat Archer Jones of Har-Ber in her final match.
Harley Seymore won the 185-pound class by beating Bartlett’s Shauna Putname by pin.
Kylee Martin finished second in the 235-pound class. She lost to Fayetteville’s Margaret Jordan in the finals.
Boys resultsThe Searcy Lions finished fourth in the Conway Invitational.
Searcy finished with 161 points. Van Buren won the tournament with 240.5 points. Collierville, Tennessee, was second with 175 points. Mountain Home was third with 174.5 points.
Xavion Floyd won the 113-pound class by beating Van Buren’s Braedyn Steward by pin in the finals.
Hudson Nguyen finished seventh in the 120-pound class.
Wade Moore finished sixth in the 126-pound class. He lost to Mountain Home’s Tristan Blount in the fifth-place match.
Will Evans finished seventh in the 132-pound class. He beat Arkadelphia’s Noah McAllister in his final match.
Alex Pena finished second in the 138-pound class. He lost to Fayetteville’s Noah Russell in the finals.
Caelyn Pettis finished seventh in the 145-pound class. He beat Conway’s Rhett Fisher in his final match.
Grant Lawson scored three points for the Lions in the 152-pound class.
Anthony Gomez scored 4 points for the Lions in the 160-pound class.
Evan Duchamp finished eighth in the 170-pound class. He lost to Van Buren’s Trent Nehf in the seventh-place match.
Gunnar Massingill won the 182-pound weight class by beating Collierville’s Dustin Branham in the finals.
Kenai Lee finished fourth in the 195-pound class. He lost to Tony Ray of Bolton, Tennessee in the third-place match.
Jalen Jackson finished sixth in the 220-pound class. He lost to Greenbrier’s Parker Thomas in the fifth-place match.
Eli Wilson finished third in the 285-pound class. He beat Conway’s Alex Ly in the third-place match.
