The Searcy Lady Lions were among over 90 teams competing in the Harding University Girls Team Basketball Camp this week.
Gyms at Rhodes-Reaves Field House, the Ganus Athletic Center and Harding Academy were used for the camp, which included teams from all over Arkansas as well as out of state.
“My goal this summer is to figure out who fits where,” Searcy coach Kim Sitzmann said. “We’re hoping for some team bonding and team chemistry. We’re starting to work on defense mostly. When we get into August and September, we’ll start getting the offenses in. We’re such a young team. We’ve just got to get them caught up to speed with what we do at the high school level.
“We’ve just got to get them acclimated, really.”
The Lady Lions graduated seven seniors off last year’s squad. Four of them played a lot, Sitzmann said.
“I had another would-be senior decide not to play,” Sitzmann said. “I’m down to eight from last year, and I’m adding nine sophomores.”
Last year, the Junior Lady Lions basketball team advanced to the semifinals of its conference tournament, finishing with a wininng record.
“COVID hit that team a lot,” Sitzmann said of her ninth-grade squad. “We were able to play all of the games. We finally started to get in rhythm, then we’d be in quarantine again.
“There’s lots of potential with this group. They add a lot of length. I’m really excited about the young bunch.”
