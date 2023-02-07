The Searcy Lady Lions' luck did not match their competitiveness in a 50-42 loss to Paragould Friday night in 5A-East Conference action at The Jungle.

Searcy (11-11, 2-6 conf.) led through the entire first half and much of the third quarter until the Lady Rams (12-6, 6-2) took over the lead with 4:06 remaining in the period. From there, Paragould was able to hold off any attempt of a comeback by the hosts, and also benefitted from a scorebook discrepancy which revealed a miscount in team fouls for the Lady Rams, more specifically a fifth personal foul.

