The Searcy Lady Lions' luck did not match their competitiveness in a 50-42 loss to Paragould Friday night in 5A-East Conference action at The Jungle.
Searcy (11-11, 2-6 conf.) led through the entire first half and much of the third quarter until the Lady Rams (12-6, 6-2) took over the lead with 4:06 remaining in the period. From there, Paragould was able to hold off any attempt of a comeback by the hosts, and also benefitted from a scorebook discrepancy which revealed a miscount in team fouls for the Lady Rams, more specifically a fifth personal foul.
“I don't even know what the score was when she checked back in,” Lady Lions coach Kim Sitzmann said. “We didn't do our job in stopping it from happening, and we went cold on offense. I feel like effort wise, after every loose ball, the Paragould girls wanted those loose balls more. They added extra possessions to their fourth quarter. That played a role.”
Freshman guard Chip Johnson gave Searcy the early advantage, scoring 13 of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter. Johnson also went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line during that time. The Lady Lions got their biggest lead of the half when senior guard Olivia Roberson scored inside to make it 22-17 with 1:46 remaining in the second quarter. Jayden Bowman set the halftime margin for the Lady Lions at 24-18 when she made both ends of a one-and-one with just over 30 seconds left to play.
"They didn't hit a single three in the first half, and it felt like they hit every one of them in the second half,” Sitzmann said. “That was my discussion at halftime, we can't relax. They're a good shooting team, and they're not going to keep missing. Good shooters are going to make shots, and we relaxed just a little bit.”
Sophomore post player London Flowers kept Searcy out front early in the third with a pair of baskets, but Paragould opened up its outside shooting game, making four, three-point plays by the 1:50 mark of the third to take over the lead, 32-30.
The Lady Rams also limited Johnson's opportunities in the second half, holding the standout point guard to just two points.
Johnson led the Lady Lions with 18 points while Eva Roberts added 7 points. Roberson had 6 points while Flowers finished with four points for Searcy.
The Lady Lions played at West Memphis last night and will host Marion on Friday.
