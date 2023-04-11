It was another home shutout for Searcy soccer as the Lady Lions decimated West Memphis 13-0 Monday afternoon at Lion Stadium.
The victory improved Searcy to 6-2-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the 5A East Conference, setting up a showdown with Valley View on Thursday in what for all purposes will be the conference championship match. The Lady Blazers are currently 5-0-1 in conference heading into Thursday's match. Greene County Tech two is games behind at 4-2 and Paragould is fourth at 3-3.
The Lady Lions scored on West Memphis in the first 25 seconds of the game and continued to dominate even after head coach Bart McFarland had pulled all starters by the 27-minute mark. Searcy scored three more goals with an all JV group on the field to end the first half, and added one more in the shortened 20-minute second half for good measure.
“Any time you get a win, you're happy,” McFarland said. “We got through today, now we have to get ready for Thursday with Valley View. We tied them earlier in the year, but it will be a really good game Thursday. That's what we're eying right now; looking forward to it.”
West Memphis was unable to contain Searcy defensively as the Lady Lions easily won individual battles at midfield and quickly pushed the ball into the backfield, often on single breakaways. Freshman forward Georgie McMahan took the most advantage with four-consecutive goals from the 7th minute to the 17th minute to take the Lady Lions from an early 3-0 lead to a 7-0 lead just before the midway mark of the first half.
“When they play that line so far up, we can use our speed and get past them,” McFarland said. “A lot of teams will play 8 or 9 back, but they pressed up and left us a lot of room for through balls just one-on-one with the keeper. Tonight was a breakout game for her. Georgie's a freshman, so we had two freshmen starting up there tonight. She did a good job, she got loose, and I'm glad she put it in the back of the net.”
Piper Holmes got things going for Searcy in short order when she scored from the right side at the 39:37 mark. Junior Sara Daniel then sent a perfect free kick from 25 yards out for the Lady Lions' next score in the fourth minute to make it 2-0. The next score came from the left side two minutes later when junior Irena Shala pushed it through from medium range for a 3-0 Searcy lead.
McMahan got most of her shots in from close range, meeting little resistance from the Blue Devil goalkeeper. Senior Kristen Tranum followed suit with a close-range shot at the halfway mark that gave the Lady Lions an 8-0 lead, and Shala's second goal moments later pushed the margin to 9-0.
At that point, many of the starters began to exit the pitch as JV players took their place. That actually did little to slow down the scoring as Holmes got in one more shot before she retired for the night for a 10-0 Searcy lead, followed by a free-kick score for sophomore Lexi Eddins and a close-range shot by freshman Nadia Lagormarsino with just over three minutes left in the half.
“We got to play six of seven freshmen a lot tonight,” McFarland said. “It's good to get them time and get them some experience, so it was good to get everybody in.”
The Lady Lions will face off with Valley View Thursday at Lion Stadium with a 5 pm start time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.