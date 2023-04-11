It was another home shutout for Searcy soccer as the Lady Lions decimated West Memphis 13-0 Monday afternoon at Lion Stadium.

The victory improved Searcy to 6-2-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the 5A East Conference, setting up a showdown with Valley View on Thursday in what for all purposes will be the conference championship match. The Lady Blazers are currently 5-0-1 in conference heading into Thursday's match. Greene County Tech two is games behind at 4-2 and Paragould is fourth at 3-3.

