The Searcy Lady Lions swept Paragould in a 5A-East softball doubleheader Tuesday to stay in second place in the league standings.
Searcy beat Paragould 7-2 in the first game and 10-0 in the nightcap.
The Lady Lions are now 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the conference, tied for second with Marion. Greene County Tech leads the way at 4-0.
“These were very good team wins,” Searcy coach Matt Long said. “We played great defense to keep us in the ballgame. Anytime you can get a sweep in conference, it’s a good night.”
In the opener, Searcy scored single runs in the second and third innings to lead 2-0. Ashlynn Thomas led off the second with a single and went to second on an error. She scored on a single by Juliette Smith.
With two outs in the third inning, Thomas singled and scored on a double by Tearyn Brown.
The Lady Rams got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth. The Lady Lions’ bats erupted for 5 runs in the bottom of the fifth. Scoring were Halle Toler, Thomas, Brown, Cedar Maxwell and Cadence Pettis.
Paragould scored a single run in the top of the sixth to account for the final score.
Thomas was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored. Smith was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs.
Abby Busby got the win, giving up only one earned run in seven innings of work. She struck out 12.
In the nightcap, Searcy scored 4 runs in the top of the first, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Laci McBride and Pettis led Searcy with 2 runs each. Also scoring were Toler, Thomas, Maxwell, Smith, Hannah Garner and Katie Honey.
Alexis Reardon and Pettis led Searcy with 2 hits each.
Busby got the win, giving up 7 hits while striking out 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.