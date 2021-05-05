The Searcy Lady Lions softball team swept Jonesboro on Monday to earn a spot in next week’s Class 5A state tournament.
Searcy beat Jonesboro 13-3 and 10-9 to finish league play at 7-7, which was good enough for fourth place in the conference. Searcy will play in the first round of the state tournament March 13 at 10 a.m. at Mountain Home High School.
In the first game, Jonesboro led 2-1 after one inning. Searcy then scored three runs in the top of the third to lead 4-2. The Lady Golden Hurricane scored a single run in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 4-3. Searcy came back with nine runs in the top of the fourth.
Searcy’s Chloe Martinez led her team with three runs scored. Scoring two runs each were Emilee Knighton, Halyee Cullum and Ellie Kiihnl. Also scoring were Halle Toler, Tearyn Brown, Taffi Adams and Hannah Garner.
Searcy had 10 hits in the victory. Cullum, Brown and Kiihnl led the Lady Lions with two hits each.
Abby Busby got the win, giving up only one earned run in five innings of work. She gave up three hits while striking out six.
In the second game, Jonesboro led 4-0 after one inning and 7-0 after the top of the second.
Searcy got on the board in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs. The Lady Lions then scored two in the third and five in the fourth to lead 10-7.
Jonesboro scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Busby then retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh, including two strikeouts, to end the game, sending the Lady Lions into the state tournament.
Ashlynn Thomas led Searcy with two runs scored. Also scoring runs were Martinez, Knighton, Cullum, Cedar Maxwell, Toler, Kiihnl, Juliette Smith and Garner.
Cullum led Searcy with two hits. Maxwell and Knighton each hit home runs in the victory.
Busby got the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings. She struck out eight in the victory.
