There is a simple goal for the Searcy Lady Lions volleyball team this season – staying healthy.
It is also an understandable one for the Lady Lions after a promising 2022 was derailed midway through with key injuries, most notably to starting All-Conference hitter Madison Graul, who had her season ended unceremoniously with a misstep against West Memphis that led to a major knee injury.
This fall, Graul is back and on the practice court – knee brace and all, as the Lady Lions started off the preseason this week. Already, things are questionable for Searcy health wise as three senior players were in attendance, but sitting on the sidelines nursing injuries, forcing head coach Manuela Harris to fill in on the court during a closing scrimmage at practice on Thursday morning.
This year’s team does have something last year’s team did not, a large senior class. Last year, only three graduated off the team, two of whom were regular contributors. But Graul, along with Emily Miller, Jada Shell, Emily Perez, Blakely Roberston, Payton Bitner and Sara McCain make up a strong core of seven seniors on this year’s roster.
“I think we’re going to do better this year,” Miller said. “Because we have a lot of good people. The younger kids – they are very good.”
“I think we have the talent to do really well this season if we work really hard for it, Graul said. “(Recovering) was a really long process. It was difficult for my emotional state, to sit out on the sidelines and watch them play without me. But this year, I’m glad to be back. I had some worries coming back, but after that first team camp, I think I’m back.”
“I think we’re going to do really great,” Shell said. “We have our amazing coaches helping us through the mental state and the physical state of the game. All of us going through team camp and playing together, and just learning as a team and growing together.”
“I feel like this season is going to go really great, because our skills have definitely improved from last year,” Perez said. “I feel like the team has really developed a bond, and that definitely helps.”
“This year, we have the skills and the talent to make state, since we’re hosting it,” Robertson said.
“I think this season, I think we’re going to be very competitive,” McCain said. “I think we have a good chance of playing here, in our own gym, at state.”
For head coach Manuela Harris, having plenty of senior experience on the roster is a good thing, providing everyone stays healthy.
“That’s why we emphasize staying healthy,” Harris said. “We don’t want things to go the way they did last season where injuries interfered with everything. We have had a good week and the girls are really responding to what we are doing.”
Assistant coach Matt Davis has also been working closely with the offensive players on the mindset of being more aggressive. It starts with 6-4 junior Hynleigh Webber, who has the physical tools to be one of the most dominant players in the 5A-East Conference with a little more of the old killer instinct.
“I’ve been telling her that over and over,” Davis said. “She has the potential to take over games when she wants to, and when she does, it’s a beautiful thing to watch. We are just trying to get her to a place where carrying that mindset is second nature to her, and she’s responding.”
Searcy will host Jacksonville in a benefit match on Aug. 17, and will open the regular season with a varsity/JV doubleheader at Lonoke on Aug. 21. The first 5A East match will be on the road at Greene County Tech on the 29th.
