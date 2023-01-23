The fight for a place in the top half of the 5A-East Conference standings takes no nights off for the Searcy Lady Lions.
That was evident during the Lady Lions’ closer-than-expected 58-52 home victory over Valley View Friday at The Jungle. Searcy built a 15-point advantage through three quarters against the Lady Blazers, but in what has become an absolute in just about any East matchup this season, the visitors came charging back in the final eight minutes to make a game out of it.
The Lady Lions, now 11-8 overall and 2-3 in the 5A-East Conference, were able to hold on and hit free throws when it counted the most down the stretch. Searcy went 9 for 11 at the line in the fourth quarter.
“We got off to a great start, so that’s the first thing,” Lady Lions coach Kim Sitzmann said. “The last couple of games, we have really been starting well. We came out, had a solid third quarter, pushed the lead up, but any good team is going to make a good push there at the end and come back. We did what it took to hang on and get a solid win at home. We got a couple of late steals that transitioned to some lay ups, and then just getting good rebounds and forcing them to foul us at the end.”
Freshman Chip Johnson led the Lady Lions with 18 points, 8 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, and was 4 for 6 from the foul line. Senior Olivia Roberson finished with 13 points, and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Junior Sara McCain added 10 points and 5 rebounds, while London Flowers had 6 points and 10 rebounds. Cadence Pettis had 6 points and 6 rebounds, and Eva Roberts had 5 points for Searcy.
Searcy, though technically fifth in the East standings, almost knocked off No. 1 West Memphis two weeks ago, and also lost in close battles to Paragould and Greene County Tech. Marion’s upset over Tech on Friday did even more to jumble the rankings. And with a Valley View team which seems to be steadily improving, it all could potentially create a scenario of seven teams fighting for four tournament spots. Only 0-5 Batesville seems to have no path to the postseason at this point with the second round-robin of league games still to go.
“We’ve got to take it one game at a time and get as many wins as we can,” Sitzmann said. “Defending our home court is crucial for our season, and then just trying to steal a couple on the road. I think we have the opportunity to get a little winning streak going with a win (Tuesday) at Batesville. Go up there, handle business, and roll into this Nettleton game on Friday with some confidence. We’re trying to round out the first round with a winning record.”
The Lady Lions played at Batesville last night and will host Nettleton on Friday.
Searcy Boys
The Searcy Lions have proved to be one of the tougher teams to beat at home in the 5A-East Conference this season, but Valley View defied the odds in a big way with a surprising 65-48 victory over the Lions on Friday.
The loss moved the Lions’ record to 13-7 overall and 3-2 in the 5A East. Marion is still atop the standings at 5-0, followed by Nettleton at 4-1 and the Lions and Blazers now tied at 3-2 with Paragould and West Memphis another game back at 2-3 each.
Searcy will host Nettleton Friday night in a game with heavy league implications.
