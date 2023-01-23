The fight for a place in the top half of the 5A-East Conference standings takes no nights off for the Searcy Lady Lions.

That was evident during the Lady Lions’ closer-than-expected 58-52 home victory over Valley View Friday at The Jungle. Searcy built a 15-point advantage through three quarters against the Lady Blazers, but in what has become an absolute in just about any East matchup this season, the visitors came charging back in the final eight minutes to make a game out of it.

