wrestling

Searcy wrestling head coach Jerry Evans holds the hardware around his waist as the Lady Lions proudly show their “Battle of the Bling” championship belt after winning the Bulldog Invitational tournament in Fayetteville.

 Submitted photo

FAYETTEVILLE — The Searcy Lady Lions backed up their No. 1 state ranking convincingly at the Bulldog Invitational Tournament over the weekend. A total of 9 medalists, including 4 first-place finishers, added up for an overwhelming team victory for the Lady Lions in a tournament which featured not only the best wrestling teams in Arkansas, but also elite programs from neighboring states as well.

Searcy collected 582 points, which was 105 points better than that of second-place finisher Broken Bow (OK). Further back was third-place finisher Flower Mound, as the host Lady Bulldogs squeaked their way into the top ten with a ninth-place finish.

