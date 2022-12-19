FAYETTEVILLE — The Searcy Lady Lions backed up their No. 1 state ranking convincingly at the Bulldog Invitational Tournament over the weekend. A total of 9 medalists, including 4 first-place finishers, added up for an overwhelming team victory for the Lady Lions in a tournament which featured not only the best wrestling teams in Arkansas, but also elite programs from neighboring states as well.
Searcy collected 582 points, which was 105 points better than that of second-place finisher Broken Bow (OK). Further back was third-place finisher Flower Mound, as the host Lady Bulldogs squeaked their way into the top ten with a ninth-place finish.
“Going into this tournament we knew we would have work ahead of us,” Searcy wrestling head coach Jerry Evans said. “We had our eyes on the out-of-state competition. We knew we had to focus on maintaining composure, working our takedowns, and finishing. The girls started well, pushed through the middle grind, and finished well winning the Battle for the Bling belt, against tremendous in and out of state competition.”
Alena Williams, Zoe Foster, Vivi Edwards and Harley Seymore were the biggest individual winners for the Lady Lions as each finished with first-place medals. Nia Brown, Roselyn Amaya, Emerson Pulley and Kaylei Parish all collected bronze medals and Aubrey Hart took home a fourth-place medal.
“I am so proud of the way these young ladies battled,” Evans said. “They come out each competition and prove why they are the number one team in the state and should be ranked in the nation. We are excited for this win and we are all looking forward to a well-deserved break over the holidays.”
