roberson

Searcy senior guard Olivia Roberson goes up for a shot against Marion during the Lady Lions' 61-44 victory over the Lady Patriots at The Jungle on Friday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

It was a much-needed win for Searcy as the Lady Lions showed out in front of a capacity crowd at The Jungle on Friday with a 61-44 victory over Marion to keep themselves alive in the fight for a 5A state tournament berth.

The Lady Lions (12-12, overall, 3-7 in 5A-East conf.) held a narrow 27-24 lead at the half before turning up the defensive pressure on the visiting Patriots, holding them without any points until 2:34 remaining in the third quarter. From there, Searcy had to withstand Marion's physical full-court defense through the fourth quarter and find many of its opportunities in transition late.

