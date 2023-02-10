It was a much-needed win for Searcy as the Lady Lions showed out in front of a capacity crowd at The Jungle on Friday with a 61-44 victory over Marion to keep themselves alive in the fight for a 5A state tournament berth.
The Lady Lions (12-12, overall, 3-7 in 5A-East conf.) held a narrow 27-24 lead at the half before turning up the defensive pressure on the visiting Patriots, holding them without any points until 2:34 remaining in the third quarter. From there, Searcy had to withstand Marion's physical full-court defense through the fourth quarter and find many of its opportunities in transition late.
“We talked about how they are very good at transition,” Lady Lions coach Kim Sitzmann said. “For the most part, I felt like we did a fantastic job finding (Marion's shooters) in the break, taking that layup away and making them run a half-court offense. We knew that was their weak point – their game is transition. Our focus was rebounding and stopping the break, and I thought we executed the game plan.”
Senior guard Olivia Roberson provided the spark for Searcy with 17 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 performance at the foul line.
“That's what I need from my senior – that kind of leadership,” Sitzmann said. “She's been playing ball since she was itty-bitty, and to see her look like her old self during the game was fun to watch.”
Freshman guard Chip Johnson finished with 16 points for Searcy while Sara McCain, London Flowers and Eva Roberts each added 7 points for the Lady Lions.
With the win, Searcy is now tied with Valley View for sixth in the 5A East standings, two games behind Greene County Tech and Marion, both with 5-5 East records with two more weeks of league games remaining. Only the top four in the Conference will earn a postseason berth.
“We definitely have to win out,” Sitzmann said. “We need West Memphis to go undefeated, and then we need either Valley View or Batesville to upset a couple of people. Greene County Tech, Marion and us are all kind of right there on the bubble. There are a lot of scenarios that could happen and still get us a spot.”
The Searcy Lions stayed within a possession until Marion pulled away in the final quarter to win 52-46 on Friday. Jayden Duffy led with Lions with 15 points while Isaiah Carlos added 14 and Bryce Theobald finished with 7 points for Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.