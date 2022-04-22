The Searcy Lady Lions softball team remains the thick of the playoff race in the 5A-East.
Searcy split a doubleheader with Batesville on Tuesday. The Lady Lions are in third place in the conference with a 7-3 record. Greene County Tech is alone in first at 9-1. Marion is second at 6-2. Batesville is fourth at 6-4.
In Tuesday’s conference matchup, Batesville won the first game 4-3 while Searcy won the nightcap 12-2.
In the first game, the score was tied 2-2 after seven innings.
Searcy’s Haylee Cullum started the inning at second base. She scored on a single by Tearyn Brown to give the Lady Lions a 3-2 lead.
Sophie Poole started on second base for Batesville in the bottom of the eight. She went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hannah Kimmer. Kaelyn Gooch followed with a 2-run homer to end the game.
Searcy led 1-0 after one inning. Laci McBride hit a solo home run.
Batesville scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to lead 2-1.
Searcy tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the sixth. Alexis Reardon doubled and scored on a ground out by Abby Busby.
Searcy had nine hits. McBride, Halle Toler and Brown had two apiece. Also getting hits were Reardon, Juliette Smith and Cadence Pettis.
Busby pitched well. She gave up four runs in 7 1/3 innings. She struck out six.
In the second game, Searcy trailed 2-0 after the top of the third. The Lady Lions then plated 9 runs to take a 9-2 lead. Pettis scored twice. Also scoring were Ashlynn Thomas, McBride, Toler, Cedar Maxwell, Reardon, Cullum and Smith.
Searcy scored once in the fourth. Maxwell singled and stole second base. She scored on a single by Cullum.
The Lady Lions scored two more runs in the sixth. McBride and Toler both singled and scored.
Searcy had 16 hits in the victory. Maxwell went 4 for 4. McBride was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Collecting two hits each were Thomas and Cullum. Also getting in the hit category were Toler, Reardon, Busby, Smith and Pettis.
Searcy travels to Paragould on Tuesday to take on first place Greene County Tech.
