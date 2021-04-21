The Searcy Lady Lions softball team split a 5A-East doubleheader with Batesville on Tuesday at the Searcy High School Sports Complex.
Batesville won the first game 12-8 before the Lady Lions won the nightcap 18-8.
Searcy is now 10-8 overall and 5-5 in league play. Batesville is 12-8 overall and 5-5 in league play. Batesville and Searcy are tied for fourth place in the conference.
In the first game, Batesville scored two unearned runs in the top of the first inning. The Lady Pioneers pushed their lead to 3-0 with a run in the top of the third. Searcy scored four times in the bottom of the frame to take a 4-3 lead.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Batesville scored seven times in the top of the fifth to lead 10-4. Searcy came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 10-6.
Batesville put the game away in the top of the sixth, scoring twice. Searcy scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Searcy outhit Batesville 15-9 but committed four costly errors.
Haylee Cullum and Emilee Knighton led Searcy with three hits apiece. Chloe Martinez, Cedar Maxwell, Ashlynn Thomas and Ellie Kiihnl had two hits each. Alexis Reardon also had a hit.
Maxwell led Searcy with two runs scored. She also hit a home run. Also scoring were Martinez, Knighton, Halle Toller, Thomas, Cullum and Hannah Garner.
Taylor Rush and Belen Sanchez led Batesville with three runs scored. Caeley Wood scored twice. Also scoring were Kaelyn Gooch, Abby Hurley, Madison Childers and Hadley Cunningham.
Brylie Simpson got the win. She gave up only two walks while striking out seven.
In the second game, Batesville led 2-0 after one inning. Searcy scored three times in the second and once in the top of the third to lead 4-2.
The Lady Pioneers scored once in the bottom of the third before Searcy scored four times in the top of the fourth to lead 8-3.
Batesville stayed in the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth before Searcy put the game away with 10 runs in the top of the sixth. Batesville scored three times in the bottom of the frame but it wasn’t enough to send the game into the seventh inning.
Searcy had 21 hits in the victory. Maxwell was 5 for 5 with an RBI. Martinez, Cullum and Reardon had three hits apiece. Collecting two hits each were Knighton and Abby Busby.
Garner led Searcy with four runs scored.
Martinez got the win. She struck out five in six innings of work.
Rush and Hurley led Batesville with two hits each. Sanchez and Hurley led Batesville with two runs each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.