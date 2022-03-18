The Searcy Lady Lions opened 5A-East play with a doubleheader split against Marion on Wednesday.
Searcy lost the opener 17-2 but rallied to win the nightcap 9-6.
In the opener to Marion, the Lady Lions trailed 9-0 after the top of the fourth inning. Searcy got on the board in the bottom of the fourth to trail 9-2. Halle Toler singled and went to second when Cedar Maxwell walked. They both moved up a base on a passed ball and scored on a singles by Tearyn Brown and Vivi Edwards
Marion scored 8 runs in the top of the fifth.
Searcy had 5 hits in the loss. Alexis Reardon, Laci McBride, Toler, Brown and Edwards each had one hit.
Marion had 10 hits in the game. Only 13 of their 17 runs were earned runs.
The nightcap was a different story.
The Lady Lions used a 5-run fifth inning to take the lead for good in winning 9-6.
Searcy scored 4 runs in the top of the first inning. Reardon, McBride, Maxwell and Ashlynn Thomas each scored runs.
Marion tied it with 2 runs in the first and 2 in the fourth.
Searcy then plated 5 runs in the fifth. Toler led off with a triple and scored on a triple by Maxwell. Thomas followed with a single to drive in Maxwell. Thomas eventually scored on an error. Brown reached on and scored on a wild pitch. Abby Busby reached on an error and scored on a single by Reardon.
Marion scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 9-6. The Lady Patriots had two runners reach base in the seventh but could not push across any more runs.
Searcy had 10 hits in the victory. Haylee Cullum was 3 for 3. Getting 2 hits each were McBride and Thomas. Also collecting hits were Reardon, Toler and Thomas.
Busby got the win, giving up 4 earned runs in 7 innings of work. She struck out 6.
“I though the girls showed a little pride and growth on the mental side of the game,” Searcy coach Matt Long said. “Coming out in the second game and putting up 4 runs in the first inning set the tone for the game. It was a big win for the Lady Lions against an elite opponent.”
