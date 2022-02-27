Even though the Searcy Lady Lions finished the season with an 0-14 conference record, Coach Kim Sitzmann was proud of the way her team improved during the season.
Searcy lost to Nettleton 74-56 in the season finale Saturday at The Jungle.
“We had a pretty decent pre-conference schedule,” Sitzmann said. “But I don’t think anything prepares a bunch of sophomores for wha the 5A-East brings. We did decent against Paragould in the first game. But West Memphis came out and just whipped us at their place. From early January to late February, we’re just night and day. The sophomores have shown tremendous growth, then we get a couple of injured players back full force next year. We’ll be adding three of four pretty solid sophomores to be.
“I think we’ll be a force to be reckoned with next year.”
In the loss to Nettleton, Searcy led 15-14 following a 6-0 run. Nettleton led 20-18 after one quarter and 30-24 with 4:03 left in the first half.
Searcy’s Sara Daniel hit 1 of 2 free throws with 3:50 left, then Irena Shala got a steal and layup with 3:24 left to make the score 30-27.
Nettleton then scored the next 13 points of the half to lead 43-27 at halftime.
Searcy tried to get back into the game in the second half but could not get any closer than 14 points, the last coming at 55-41 with 25 seconds left in the third quarter.
Daniel led Searcy with 16 points. Eva Roberts scored 8. Scoring 7 apiece were Shala and Blair Henry. Sara McCain had 4. Kailee Baker had 3. Scoring 2 each were Jayden Bowman and Cadence Pettis.
(0) comments
