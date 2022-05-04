The Searcy Lady Lions clinched the third seed from the 5A-East in next week’s Class 5A state softball tournament.
Searcy swept the final conference doubleheader from Jonesboro on Monday. Searcy won the first game 12-2 and the nightcap 12-8.
“We knew going into the game that we needed two wins to secure a third seed,” Searcy coach Matt Long said. “We had timely hits and great defense in the first game. We hit really well in the second game as well, but they did too at times. We were able to make a few more plays than they did. That allowed us to secure the sweep.”
In the first game, Searcy led 3-0 after two innings. Jonesboro scores single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the deficit to 3-2
The Lady Lions scored four in the bottom of the fifth and five in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
Laci McBride and Cedar Maxwell each scored three times. Haylee Cullum scored twice. Also scoring were Halle Toler, Ashlynn Thomas, Tearyn Brown and Cadence Pettis. Abby Busby was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs. She had two doubles.
Busby got the win. She allowed only three hits in six innings of work. She struck out 14.
In the second game, Searcy trailed 5-2 after two innings. The Lady Lions scored four runs in the top of the third to lead 6-5. Jonesboro reclaimed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Searcy scored twice in the top of the sixth to take an 8-7. The Lady Hurricane scored once in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score at 8-8.
Searcy scored four times in the top of the seventh to lead 12-8.
Scoring were Riley Rodgers, Juliette Smith, McBride and Maxwell.
Busby retired Jonesboro in order to end the game.
Rodgers scored three times to lead Searcy. McBride and Toler each scored twice. Also scoring were Maxwell, Thomas, Cullum, Smith and Kati Honey.
Busby got the win, striking out 14 in seven innings of work.
