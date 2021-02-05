In a game of runs, Marion used the second half to pull away from Searcy for a 59-43 win Friday night at the Lions Den.
Searcy, playing one of its best halves of the season, led 29-27 at halftime. Searcy coach Kim Sitzmann said she was proud of her team’s effort.
“From start to finish, you can’t afford in this conference [5A-East] to make mistakes or slow it down or lose that momentum that you gained,” Sitzmann said. “Every team in our conference is just as good to beat anybody. As soon as you let up, someone is going to run off with it. I feel like that is what happened tonight.
“We ran out of gas. Ashley and Asharia Brown were both in foul trouble early in the game.”
Marion scored the game’s first points less than 10 seconds into the game. Searcy then went on a 10-run to lead 10-2.
Ashley Brown started the run with a short jumper. Naliyah Hadley scored the next five points, including a 3-pointer. Anna Killins hit 1 of 2 free throws before Hadley scored again. Searcy led 16-12 after one quarter.
Marion tied the score at 16 before the Lady Lions scored five in a row to lead 21-16. Kalyn Holeyfield scored three and Ashley Brown hit a short jumper.
The Lady Patriots scored the next seven points and led 23-2 with 4:14 left. Searcy did not go away and led 29-27 following two free throws by Ashley Brown with 26.1 seconds left in the first half.
Marion tied the score at 29-29 on a basket by Kierra Neal in the third quarter. Searcy’s Chelsea Johnson scored to give Searcy the lead back. From there, Marion went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.
Searcy’s Blair Henry scored on a drive to the basket with 4:45 left to make the score 40-34. That is as close as Searcy would get the remainder of the game.
“I told them after the game that no one likes to lose, but I was happy with our performance,” Sitzmann said. “I felt like we got better tonight. We played with a lot heart and intensity from start to finish. We never gave up. We’ve just got to keep playing like that.”
Ashley Brown led Searcy with 13 points. Hadley had 9. Johnson added 5. Scoring 4 each were Asharia Brown, Henry and Olivia Roberson. Holeyfield had 3. Killins added one.
Santia Robinson led Marion with 16 points.
