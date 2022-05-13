The Searcy Lady Lions soccer team, the defending Class 5A state champions, scored early and often in beating White Hall 9-0 in the first round of the state tournament at El Dorado on Thursday.
Searcy led 9-0 at halftime.
Irena Shala, Hagan Bryant and Chandler Meadows scored two goals each. Also scoring were Abby Lawson, Gabie Eddings, Maddie Lamb and Avery Tranum.
Hot Springs 2, Searcy boys 1
The Searcy Lions lost to Hot Springs 2-1 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament.
Searcy trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Timothy Ulsperger scored Searcy’s lone goal.
Harding Academy girls 12, Thaden 0
Harding Academy, the defending Class 3A state champions, beat Thaden Charter School 12-0 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
Kloey Fullerton and Abby White scored 3 goals each. Jama Akpanudo and Anna Snow scored twice. Alayla Darden and Nora Henderson scored once each. Fullerton also had 3 assists.
Harding Academy boys 7, Thaden 0
Harding Academy beat Thaden 7-0 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
Harding Academy led 3-0 at halftime.
Alex Jones scored 2 goals. Also scoring goals were Kyle Ferrie, Lawson Brooks, Jackson Fox, Ryan McGaha and Connor Strachan. Sikan Akpanudo led Harding Academy with 2 assists.
Riverview girls 7, Life Way Christian 4
The Riverview Lady Raiders beat Life Way Christian 7-4 in the first round of the Class 3A tournament.
Riverview led 4-1 at halftime.
Makaiya Minner scored 5 goals to give her 26 on the season. Also scoring were Illusion Preciado and Makenzie Cook.
Polly Meier had an assist.
Lincoln 3, Riverview boys 2
The Riverview Raiders lost to Lincoln 3-2 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
The Raiders led 2-0 at halftime.
Sebastian Zanichelli and Jared Herrera scored goals for the Raiders.
