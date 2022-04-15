While it wasn’t a no-no again, Searcy pitcher Abby Busby was dominant again in a 13-0 win over West Memphis on Thursday.’
The win was the continuation of Monday’s 5A-East doubleheader, which was postponed because of severe weather in the area. Busby threw a perfect game in Searcy's win on Tuesday
Busby allowed four hits over 5 innings. She walked one while striking out six.
Searcy scored twice in the first inning. Ashlynn Thomas walked and went to second when Laci McBride was hit by a pitch. They both scored on a single by Cedar Maxwell.
The Lady Lions scored seven times in the second. Scoring were Thomas, Halle Toler, Alexis Reardon, Tearyn Brown, Haylee Cullum, Busby and Cadence Pettis.
Searcy scored once in the third. McBride led off with a double and scored on a triple by Maxwell.
Searcy three more runs in the fourth. Pettis, Thomas and McBride all crossed the plate.
Searcy had 13 hits on the game. Thomas, McBride, Toler, Maxwell and Pettis had two hits each. Also getting hits were Reardon, Brown and Cullum.
Maxwell led Searcy with 3 RBIs.
Searcy is alone in second place in the conference standings at 6-2. The Lady Lions trail Greene County Tech by one game. The Lady Eagles are 7-1.
Marion is in third place at 4-2.
Bald Knob softball
The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs dropped a conference game to Clinton on Thursday, falling 4-3.
Bald Knob trailed 4-1 after four innings. The Lady Bulldogs plated single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Bald Knob had the tying run at third base but could not push the run across.
Ana McAnelly, Madyson Shoebottom and Ada Zoman scored for Bald Knob.
The Lady Bulldogs had only five hits in the game — one each by Madyson Shoebottom, Zoman, McAnelly, Mary Bryant and Treasure Smithson.
Rose Bud baseball
The Rose Bud Ramblers improved to 14-4 on the season with a 19-3 win over Atkins on Thursday.
The Ramblers scored four times in the first, seven in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Rece Hipp led the way with 4 runs scored. Brayden Sherwood scored three times. Scoring twice each were Russ Martin, Kyle Hannah, Avery Orman and Caden Heck.
Also scoring Bryce Walls, Jared Wray and Mike Campbell.
Walls and Sherwood each went 4 for 5 at the plate. Walls had 6 RBIs while Sherwood had 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.