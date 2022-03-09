The Searcy Lady Lions improved to 3-1 on the season with a 16-2 win over Heber Springs on Monday in softball.
Searcy scored four runs in the first inning. Alexis Reardon, Halle Toler, Cedar Maxwell and Tearyn Brown each scored runs.
Heber Springs scored twice in the top of the third to cut the deficit to 4-2. Searcy responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame to lead 7-2. Reardon reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a passed ball. Laci McBride singled and scored on a single by Toler, who scored on a. Single by Maxwell.
Searcy then scored 9 runs in the fourth inning to lead 16-2. Scoring were Reardon, McBride, Toler, Maxwell, Brown, Ashlynn Thomas, Abby Busby, Haylee Cullum and Juliette Smith.
Searcy had 11 hits in the win. McBride led the way with 3. Smith had 2. Also getting hits were Reardon, Toler, Maxwell, Busby and Cullum.
Busby pitched four innings to get the win. He gave up 2 hits and 2 runs while striking out 9. Vivi Edwards pitched the fifth inning, giving up one hit while striking out 1.
