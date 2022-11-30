Daniel

Searcy junior forward Sara Daniel drives inside during a recent game. The Lady Lions won their Searcy Bank Classic tournament opener against Batesville, 67-47 on Tuesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

SEARCY — A strong second quarter gave the host Lady Lions full control for the remainder during a 67-47 victory over Batesville in the opening round of the Searcy Bank Classic Basketball Tournament at the Searcy High School Gymnasium, better known as “The Jungle”, Tuesday night.

The Lady Pioneers (2-3) held their own for the first eight minutes against Searcy. Senior Abby Hurley tied the game with 1:09 to play in the first with a three-point basket to make it 14 all, and hit again from behind the arc moments later to put the Pioneers up 17-16.

