SEARCY — A strong second quarter gave the host Lady Lions full control for the remainder during a 67-47 victory over Batesville in the opening round of the Searcy Bank Classic Basketball Tournament at the Searcy High School Gymnasium, better known as “The Jungle”, Tuesday night.
The Lady Pioneers (2-3) held their own for the first eight minutes against Searcy. Senior Abby Hurley tied the game with 1:09 to play in the first with a three-point basket to make it 14 all, and hit again from behind the arc moments later to put the Pioneers up 17-16.
But it was the only lead Batesville would have as Searcy junior post player Eva Roberts gave the lead back to the Lady Lions with an inside shot with 17 seconds to play and the hosts never looked back.
The victory for Searcy also marked the first victory over Batesville for the Lady Lions program in five years and 10 games. Searcy shot an incredible 56.5 percent from the floor and 62.5 percent from the three-point line. Searcy also benefitted from spreading the ball with 20 assists as a team. The Lady Lions are now 3-2 on the season.
“Our defense has really helped us get where we are,” Lady Lions coach Kim Sitzmann said. “We're on the verge of something special, I think. Returning everybody with all that experience from last year and just adding that key ball handler who can get the offense going. Returning Eva Roberts is big, too, she only played a handful of games with us last season because she was coming back from an ACL. I feel like we have all the pieces, and we're shooting the ball very well. I also think our defense has given us easy offense. Just the combination of all of it, I'm excited, I think it's going to be a good year.”
It was junior Sara McCain who got the big rally started for the Lady Lions in the second quarter. McCain scored on a layup at the 7:26 mark to put Searcy up 20-17 and hit a three with 5:52 remaining that stretched the advantage to 24-17. By the time McCain converted her next trey just inside a minute to play in the half, the Lady Lions had extended their lead to 36-23. McCain also set the tone to start the second half with an early three-pointer and transition basket with 5:58 left in the third to take the margin out of reach for Batesville at 42-24.
The Lady Lions led 57-30 at the end of three and played subs for the entire fourth quarter.
Roberts had 13 points, shooting 6 of 11 from the floor. McCain finished with 17 points and was 7 of 12 from the floor, including 75 percent (3 of 4) from the three-point line.
Most of Roberts' points were the result of easy assists from teammates in the low block for a number of nearly uncontested scores, but Roberts did get the opportunity to showcase her outside skills when she hit a three at the 5:40 mark of the third quarter to extend Searcy's lead to 45-25.
“Her versatility definitely makes us hard to guard,” Sitzmann said. “We're tall across the board anyway. When I've got my big lineup in there, it's hard to guard any of the posts. All of them can step out and shoot it, all of them can put it on the floor. It just makes you hard to guard when you can do the inside-out.”
The win was a nice rebound for Searcy after losing to Vilonia 59-50 on Monday. The Lady Lions got down by as many as 14 but were closing the gap by going full-court defensively. Time ran out, however, as the Lady Eagles were able to hold off the rally and eat up the remaining clock. Senior Olivia Roberson led the way for Searcy with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 steals. Roberson also had a strong defensive performance against Batesville and was named as a Player of the Week.
The Lady Lions will resume Bank Classic play tonight against Little Rock Hall. Batesville will play against Marked Tree tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.