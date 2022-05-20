BENTON — The Searcy Lady Lions needed only one goal to repeat as Class 5A state soccer champions.
Searcy’s Chandler Meadows scored a goal off a corner kick with 25:36 left in the first half as the Lady Lions beat Siloam Springs 1-0 in the Class 5A state championship game at the Benton Athletic Complex.
With the victory, Searcy wins its sixth state championship and the fourth under current head coach Larry Stamps,
Searcy controlled the ball almost the entire first half but could not get any shots to go until Meadows scored off a corner from the left side of the field. The wind helped curve the ball into the net, past Siloam Springs goalkeeper Reina Tiefel.
“The last game against El Dorado, she kicked one in like that,” Stamps said of Meadows’ goal. “I told her to just get it close.
In the second half, Siloam Springs was able to pressure Searcy keeper Shelby Webb, but she made several key saves in earning most valuable player honors.
Stamps said his team managed playing as the defending state champions all year.
“I said if we could stay together and nobody gets hurt that we’ll be fine,” he said. “We’ve had some bumps and bruises this year. And Gabie Eddins went out for a little bit today.
“The back line played well.”
Stamps said that if the 2020 season had not been stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his team might have won three consecutive state titles.
“When these seniors came in as freshman, I knew we had something,” he said. “We lost to Siloam Springs in the semifinals in 2019. I knew then that we’d be okay. That’s a good group.”
Webb said she needed to step up for her team in the state-title game.
“They’ve done so much for me,” she said. “I feel like I needed to give it back to them by giving it my all.”
