Football is not the only game in town as high-school volleyball also begins to ramp up around the state. The Searcy Lady Lions have been holding regular daily practices for a solid month now, and head coach Manuela Harris said her team is looking forward to the start of the season once the calendar reaches late August.
“They are doing a great job,” Harris said. “We have good defensive specialists, we have good hitters, it’s just a matter of putting it all together and competing. We have some young girls who are getting better every day.”
The Lady Lions are returning three starters from last season, including all-conference selection Madison Graul. The junior outside hitter led the team in kills for the 2021 season. Graul is joined by senior Jadyn Kingsriter, also listed as an outside hitter, and junior middle blocker Sara McCain as the other returning starters. Harris said the remaining starting spots are still not solidified at this point, but expects junior Emily Miller and senior Tearyn Brown to see plenty of playing time this season.
Brown and McCain are both listed at 5-10, giving the Lady Lions some good size, but the addition of 6-4 sophomore Hynleigh Webber gives Searcy the potential of having an unmatched weapon in its arsenal. Graul may not possess the same height as some of her teammates, but Coach Harris says her on-court consistency is what makes her dangerous to opponents.
“She’s always very consistent,” Harris said. “She gives us a lot of kills. Jadyn is also another outside hitter who gets kills. The two middles, Sara and Hynleigh, they are very tall and do a good job of getting us blocks.”
The Lady Lions are looking to improve from their 3-19-1 campaign last season. Harris said that with the newer talent developing, there is now potential to score from a number of places on the court at any given time.
“All of our hitters are pretty good,” Harris said. “We’ve had some team camps this summer, and we were able to spread our offense. Pretty much all of them can score, and that’s a good thing to have.”
Searcy caught somewhat of a break in the conference realignments with the departure of Jonesboro, but a strong contingent remains with a number of powerhouse clubs including Valley View, West Memphis, Paragould, Nettleton, Marion and Greene County Tech. The Northeast Arkansas area’s Junior-Olympic program has given that region of the state a tradition in volleyball excellence for over two decades running.
“I’m not sure,” Harris said of league favorites. “Our conference is the strongest 5A Conference in the state for volleyball, and it is anyone’s game because they are all so good. Everyone will have to do the little things, because all the teams are so good. So you never know.”
Searcy will have a benefit match at Jacksonville next Thursday, and will start the regular season at home against Lonoke on Aug. 22. The Lady Lions will have one other non-conference match at Sylvan Hills on Aug. 25 before beginning the 5A-East Conference part of the schedule on Aug. 30 at home against Greene County Tech.
