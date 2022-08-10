Football is not the only game in town as high-school volleyball also begins to ramp up around the state. The Searcy Lady Lions have been holding regular daily practices for a solid month now, and head coach Manuela Harris said her team is looking forward to the start of the season once the calendar reaches late August.

“They are doing a great job,” Harris said. “We have good defensive specialists, we have good hitters, it’s just a matter of putting it all together and competing. We have some young girls who are getting better every day.”

