Even though it was still a loss for the Searcy Lady Lions against West Memphis on Tuesday night, Searcy coach Kim Sitzmann said her team has shown great improvement over the last month of the season.
Searcy, which is in the middle of a 15-game losing streak, lost to the Lady Blue Devils 65-41. The Lady Lions previously lost to West Memphis 73-27 on Jan. 11.
“I felt like that was the only game all season that we physically got off the bus but mentally, I don’t think we ever checked into that game,” Sitzmann said. “That was a turning point for us. That was a reality check for me. It was a reality check for them. That is when things changed in practice. Our mentality had to change. Our toughness had to change. Everything had to change because we weren’t approaching it with the right intensity.
“I’m proud of them. We were way more physical, way more intense, way more confident.”
Searcy led 12-9 after one quarter and 15-11 following a putback by Blair Henry with 6:54 left in the first half.
West Memphis went on a 17-3 run the remainder of the quarter to lead 28-18 at halftime.
The Lady Blue Devils led 36-20 with 5:45 left in the third quarter. Searcy responded with a 9-0 run to get back into the game, albeit temporarily. Jayden Bowman started the run with a short jumper. Sara McClain followed with a 3-pointer. Henry then hit two free throws before Sara Daniel hit a basket to account for the run.
West Memphis then sent on a 13-0 run to take control of the game, leading 49-29 with 6:43 left.
Bowman led Searcy with 9 points. Irenea Shala had 8 points. Henry had 7 points and 8 rebounds. Olivia Roberson had 6 points. McClain scored 5. Eva Roberts had 3 points and 5 rebounds. Daniel had 3 points and 6 boards.
Aniya Price led West Memphis with 27 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.