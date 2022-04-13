Searcy pitcher Abby Busby threw a five-inning perfect game in the Lady Lions’ 10-0 win over West Memphis on Monday.
The game was the first of a scheduled 5A-East doubleheader but the second game was postponed because of severe weather. It will be played today at 4 p.m. at Searcy High School.
Busby struck out 11 in the victory as the Lady Lions improved to 10-7 overall and 5-2 in league play. They are tied for second with Marion. Greene County Tech is in first place at 6-0.
Searcy scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. Scoring were Ashlynn Thomas, Halle Toler, Cedar Maxwell, Alexis Reardon, Tearyn Brown, Haylee Cullum and Busby.
Searcy scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Scoring were Busby, Juliette Smith and Thomas.
Toler and Maxwell led Searcy with 2 hits each. Also getting hits were Reardon and Brown.
(0) comments
