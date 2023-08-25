Delayed domination was best description for Searcy’s 3-0 straight-sets victory over Maumelle on Thursday at Lions Arena. The Lady Lions fought the Lady Hornets to a 25-22 win the first game before taking the match over midway through the second set to win that one 25-11, and finally putting their visitors away decisively in the final set 25-10.
Searcy is now 3-0 on the season, winning all three non-conference games in straight sets. The Lady Lions got the strong play expected from their senior front line of Madison Graul, Sara McCain and setter Emily Miller, but it was freshman Carmen Raines who caught Maumelle off guard with a trio of kills in the middle of the second set. The set had been fairly close up to that point, but Raines’ burst from the left side took Searcy from a 10-6 lead to 13-6, and the defensive backline of senior Libero Payton Bitner and senior specialist Jada Shell allowed just four more points from the Lady Hornets the rest of the way.
It was more of the same in the final set with big 6-4 junior blocker Hynleigh Webber imposing her will at the net against a smaller Maumelle team whose intimidation showed in final two lopsided frames.
“I think they had the jitters,” Lady Lions head coach Manuella Harris said. “They had to work it out and get in the game. But we got in the game, and we took care of business like we were supposed to.”
Senior Ariel Akin came through in a utility-like capacity for the Lady Lions with a combination of kills and sets at the net, giving Maumelle too many weapons to contend against all the way across the front.
McCain got things going for Searcy in the second set with a kill, followed by an ace at the serve line to tie things at 2-2. Miller gave the Lady Lions the lead with a kill, and another ace from McCain made it 4-2. Maumelle kept things close early on, tying the set at 6-6 before Searcy went on a 7-0 flurry fueled by Raines’ outburst of kills. Raines added two more kills in the final set before Graul and McCain closed it out for the Lady Lions.
“Last spring, we talked about having some needs that we needed to fill,” assistant coach Matt Davis said. “We were wondering if Carmen would be able to come up. We didn’t have a question in our minds whether or not she would be able to contribute. It’s incredible to have an asset with someone like Carmen as athletic as she is and as young as she is, to come out and perform as well as she has. She’s still young, and she’s still making mistakes, but it’s an incredible thing for us to have, and we couldn’t be more pleased with it.”
The third set was almost a copy of the previous frame as Maumelle hung tough early on, tying the set at 8-8 before the Lady Lions took over once again. Akin gave Searcy the lead for good with a kill to make it 9-8, and followed that with a trip to the serve line for two aces that eventually pushed the margin to 13-8. Maumelle took a time out to try and regroup, but were not able to stop Searcy’s momentum, allowing just two more points down the stretch.
This year’s Lady Lions team appears to have a lot more depth versus the same team from a year ago. The senior-heavy starting lineup, along with consistent underclassmen contributors have Searcy off a strong start as they prepare for the start of their 5A-East Conference schedule beginning this Tuesday with a road trip to Greene County Tech.
