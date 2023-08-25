Delayed domination was best description for Searcy’s 3-0 straight-sets victory over Maumelle on Thursday at Lions Arena. The Lady Lions fought the Lady Hornets to a 25-22 win the first game before taking the match over midway through the second set to win that one 25-11, and finally putting their visitors away decisively in the final set 25-10.

Searcy is now 3-0 on the season, winning all three non-conference games in straight sets. The Lady Lions got the strong play expected from their senior front line of Madison Graul, Sara McCain and setter Emily Miller, but it was freshman Carmen Raines who caught Maumelle off guard with a trio of kills in the middle of the second set. The set had been fairly close up to that point, but Raines’ burst from the left side took Searcy from a 10-6 lead to 13-6, and the defensive backline of senior Libero Payton Bitner and senior specialist Jada Shell allowed just four more points from the Lady Hornets the rest of the way.

