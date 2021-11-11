The Searcy Lady Lions opened the 2021-22 season with a 39-29 win over White Hall on Tuesday night.
Searcy trailed 7-6 after one quarter but led 13-12 at halftime.
Searcy led 21-19 after three quarters then erupted for 18 points in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Sara Daniel led Searcy with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Kendricka Turner had 8 points. Irena Shala and Blair Henry had 4 points each. Scoring 2 each where Eva Roberts, Avery Meadows and Sara McCain.
Harding Academy girls
The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats opened the season with a 49-41 win over Riverside on Tuesday night.
Harding Academy trailed 20-17 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats outscored Riverside 32-21 in the second half to get the win.
Calle Citty led Harding Academy with 16 points. Kloey Fullerton had 11. McKenney Sheffield had 10. Eva Abraham scored 6. Raquel Webb had 3. Jama Akpanudo added a free throw.
Beebe boys
New Beebe Badgers coach Roger Franks had a successful debut as his team beat Pottsville 45-34 on Tuesday night at the Badger Sports Arena.
The score was tied 7-7 after one quarter. Beebe outscored Pottsville 14-5 in the second quarter to lead 21-12 at halftime.
Rylie Marshall led the Badgers with 21 points. Brooks Nail had 10. Conley Herekamp had six. Ethan Godwin scored 5 while Zack Brewer had 3.
Searcy boys
The Searcy Lions fell to White Hall 89-55 in the season opener Tuesday night.
White Hall led 15-13 after one quarter then exploded for 33 points in the second quarter to lead 48-23 at halftime.
Andrew Laird led Searcy with 12 points. Isaac Gardner had 10. Scoring 9 each were Braden Watson, Zyron Williams and Bryce Theobold. Cameron Hicks scored 4. Jayden Supratman had 2.
Beebe girls
The Beebe Lady Badgers fell to Pottsville 60-43 on Tuesday night.
Beebe led 27-26 at halftime.
The Lady Apaches outscored the Lady Badgers 32-16 in the second half, including 14-0 in the final eight minutes.
Mya Bradley led Beebe with 17 points. Joey Babel had 13. Amya Bonds scored 10. Cierra Bradley scored 2 while Zoe McGee added a free throw.
WCC girls
White County Central routed Saline County Christian 56-22.
White County Central led 19-4 after one quarter and 28-13 at halftime.
Taylor Moffett led her team with 16 points. McKenzie Massey had 13. Kalista Altom had 9. Jasmyn Acosta had 5. Scoring 2 each were Kyra Cude and Jaci Beals.
