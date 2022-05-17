The Searcy Lady Lions soccer team has been on a historic run.
The Lady Lions are going for their second consecutive state title when they play Siloam Springs for the Class 5A state title Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex. Kickoff is set for noon.
Searcy ran roughshod over in-state competition. They are undefeated, going 16-0-1. The lone blemish is a scoreless tie against Pulaski Academy on April. 27.
“We deserve it,” Searcy coach Larry Stamps said of his team playing for another state title. “My girls play so hard all the time. They are a unique group. They have been together so long. The know what it takes. They are doing it right now.”
Siloam Springs comes into the title game with a 20-3 record. The Lady Panthers beat Maumelle, Jonesboro and Little Rock Christian in the state tournament. They average 4.2 goals per game. Searcy averages 5.3 goals per game.
Stamps said the matchup with Siloam Springs “scares” him.
“They are really physical,” he said. “They are strong. They’ve got good size, and they’ve got some speed. That is going to create a problem for us. They are really good on corner kicks. They find a way to score. That’s how they beat Little Rock Christian.”
Searcy beat Siloam Springs 1-0 in the state tournament a year ago.
The Lady Lions are led by all-state performer Gabie Eddins, who was the MVP of last year’s state tournament. She scored 5 goals during the state tournament.
“She’s got speed that gives everyone problems,” Stamps said of Eddins. “Our midfield is outstanding. I’ve got Hagan Bryant and Chandler Meadows, and her sister Avery Meadows. Avery has done a superb job.”
Stamps said goal keeper Shelby Webb is the best he’s ever coached.
“I just know that is there is going to be a play made, she’ll run over you,” Stamps said. “She’ll do whatever it takes to keep the ball out of the goal.”
Searcy has won five state championships. Stamps has coached them to three titles — 2010, 2013 and 2021.
To purchase tickets, go to ahsaa.org/tickets.
