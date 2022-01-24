The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions had successful results in the Bryant Hornet Invitational wrestling tournament last weekend.
The Lady Lions, the top ranked team in the state, won the meet with 186 points. Little Rock Central was second at 67. The Lions finished second with 290.5 points. Van Buren won the meet with 301 points.
In the girls meet, Searcy’s Madison Sickels won the 100-pound weight class.
Gracie Webb won the 108 points weight class.
Shaniah Brown finished second in the 116-pound class.
Shelby Webb finished second in the 124-pound class.
McKenzie Clark placed second in the 132-pound class.
Vivi Edwards won the 140-pound class.
Megan Amplo finished second in the 150-pound class.
Lily Dias won the 165-pound class.
Harley Seymore won the 185-pound class.
Kylee Martin finished second in the 235-pound class.
In the boys tournament, Searcy’s Shane Sickels finished second in the 106-pound class.
Xavion Floyd won the 113-pound class.
Hudson Nguyen finished fifth in the 120-pound class.
Wade Moore finished fourth in the 126-pound class.
Aiden Simpson finished fourth in the 132-pound class.
Alex Pena finished second in the 138-pound class.
Caelyn Pettis finished fourth in the 145-pound class.
Grant Lawson finished second in the 152-pound class.
Anthony Gomez finished fourth in the 160-pound class.
Evan Duchamp finished fifth in the 170-pound class.
Gunnar Massingill finished second in the 182-pound class.
DJ Brooks finished fifth in the 195-pound class.
Jalen Jackson finished sixth in the 220-pound class.
Eli Wilson finished third in the 285-pound class.
