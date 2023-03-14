Tradition versus youth is the battle for a young Searcy Lady Lions soccer club in 2023.
The Lady Lions have won back-to-back state championships over the past two seasons, and most likely would have ended up with three had the Coronavirus pandemic not shut things down in the spring of 2020. But with just one active senior, and freshmen and sophomores making up over half of the current roster heading into this spring, first-year head coach Bart McFarland acknowledges the challenge ahead of his team in a brutally competitive 5A-East Conference for soccer.
“Right now, we're playing five freshmen a lot,” McFarland said. “Defensively, we feel pretty good about where we are. But we are going to have to find a way to score and get to the back of the net.”
Searcy started off the season with tournament play in Bentonville, losing to the host Lady Tigers, as well as Bentonville West. The Lady Lions then opened 5A-East play on March 7, fighting Valley View to a 1-1 in the league opener.
The Lady Lions do have significant size and experience in the defensive backfield with juniors Kate and Sara Daniel. They are joined by sophomore Lexi Eddins. Another sophomore, Lexi Brown, rounds out the backfield starters. Junior three-year starter Avery Meadows heads up the midfielders, while the remaining starting slots are still up in the air, particularly on the offensive side of things.
Kristen Tranum holds the distinction of being the only senior player for Searcy this season after leading scorer Gabby Eddins suffered a torn ACL last season. Eddins still has a role on the team but will not be able to compete for the Lady Lions in her final season of high-school soccer.
Through the first two weeks of the 5A East schedule, it is Paragould atop the league standings at 2-0 with Greene County Tech at 3-0. Marion sits in third at 1-1 with the Lady Lions and Blazers tied for fourth, followed by Batesville, West Memphis and Nettleton all without wins.
McFarland, who was a longtime assistant coach under now-retired Larry Stamps, will be leading the Lady Lions for the first time as head coach this year. And despite the youth and personnel changes, McFarland believes his current group will rise to the challenge laid out by those championship groups of seasons' past.
“I don't know that it's pressure – I think it's the expectations of what has come before,” McFarland said. “We feel like we should be in the conversation of playing in the state championship year in and year out. That's just the expectations that we have for ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.