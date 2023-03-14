lady lions

The Searcy Lady Lions have held the 5A state championship for the past two seasons, but will have to defend their crown this year with many underclassmen as starters.

 file photo

Tradition versus youth is the battle for a young Searcy Lady Lions soccer club in 2023.

The Lady Lions have won back-to-back state championships over the past two seasons, and most likely would have ended up with three had the Coronavirus pandemic not shut things down in the spring of 2020. But with just one active senior, and freshmen and sophomores making up over half of the current roster heading into this spring, first-year head coach Bart McFarland acknowledges the challenge ahead of his team in a brutally competitive 5A-East Conference for soccer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.