Even though the Searcy Lady Lions came away with its 13th consecutive loss Tuesday night, for the first time in almost two months, Searcy played four quarters with a chance to win.
Batesville held off a Searcy rally in the fourth quarter to win 56-44 at the Lions Den.
“I’ve got one senior … these are quality minutes for these sophomore that will all be coming back,” Searcy coach Kim Sitzmann said. “They are learning. They are getting better every single game. That’s going to translate into next year.”
Searcy trailed 25-22 at halftime after leading 22-19 following a basket by Eva Roberts with 3:01 left in the half.
Batesville pushed its lead to 40-26 with 1:48 left in the third quarter. Searcy’s Jayden Bowman and Roberts hit consecutive 3-pointers at the end of the third quarter as the Lady Lions trailed 40-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Batesville pushed its lead to 53-36 with 4:06 left. The Lady Lions went on an 8-0 run to get to within 9 at 53-44 with 52 seconds left.
“It felt good to be in the game,” Sitzmann said. “It felt good to coach from start to finish with a chance to win it.”
Olivia Roberson scored four points during the run while Irena Shala and Roberts scored two apiece.
Roberts led Searcy with 15 points. She also had 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocked shots.
Roberson had 9 points and 3 assists. Blair Henry had 7 points. Shala had 4 points and 3 assists. Sara McCain had 4 points and 6 rebounds. Roberts had 3 points. Avery Meadows had 2. Sara Daniel led Searcy with 6 assists.
Taylor Rush led Batesville with 22 points. Zharia Childress had 12.
