It’s been a long time since the 2010 Searcy Lady Lions team hauled home a state runner-up trophy in their historic season, but the 2022/23 version of the Lady Lions finally broke a 12-year drought of nothing new added to the trophy case with a hard-earned 50-43 victory over Marked Tree on Saturday to clinch the championship of the Searcy Bank Classic Tournament at The Jungle.
The Lady Lions’ good fortune carried into Monday morning when the Class 5A girls rankings came out with Searcy sitting ninth. Searcy head coach Kim Sitzmann, now in her fifth season as head Lady Lion, has suffered a couple of tough seasons through pandemic and injury-plagued teams, but believes this group has managed to ditch the bad mojo.
“The attitude in general is great,” Sitzmann said. “They work for each other, they love each other. They are focused, and we’re just shooting the ball well. Anytime you get that combination of things going, you should see success. I’m glad it’s paying off for them and that their work is getting noticed.”
Freshman point guard Zaniyah “Chip” Johnson continues to play far beyond the level of a normal freshman for Searcy as she led the team with 14 points, most of which came from her perfect 4 for 4 from the three-point line. Johnson was 5 of 8 total from the floor, with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and most incredibly 0 turnovers as the Lady Lions’ starting point guard.
Searcy started out hot with three quick baskets for an early 6-0 lead and ended up with a 16-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The margin did not waiver much throughout the second quarter as the Lady Lions led 26-16 at the break. Marked Tree actually outscored the hosts in the third quarter, which led to a much smaller 36-31 advantage heading in to the final eight minutes.
“We didn’t get to play as many,” Sitzmann said. “But Marked Tree came out in the second half and started face-guarding Chip and went full court, and it kind of took her out of her offense. We were basically able to play 4-on-4 in the fourth quarter, with the way they were guarding Chip.”
Junior Eva Roberts also led with 14 points, including 7 of 8 from the foul line, as well as 2 rebounds and 2 blocks. Sara Daniel and Sara McCain each had 7 points, with 7 rebounds for McCain and 4 rebounds for Daniel. Jayden Bowman finished with 6 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist for the Lady Lions.
Searcy played Wynne last night in the opening round of the Lyon College high-school tournament in Batesville, which could potentially set up a second-round, winner’s-bracket showdown with 5A-East Conference rival and No. 6-ranked Bryant on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.