Lady Lions

Olivia Roberson holds the hardware as the Searcy Lady Lions celebrate their first-place finish in the Searcy Bank Classic Invitational basketball tournament on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

It’s been a long time since the 2010 Searcy Lady Lions team hauled home a state runner-up trophy in their historic season, but the 2022/23 version of the Lady Lions finally broke a 12-year drought of nothing new added to the trophy case with a hard-earned 50-43 victory over Marked Tree on Saturday to clinch the championship of the Searcy Bank Classic Tournament at The Jungle.

The Lady Lions’ good fortune carried into Monday morning when the Class 5A girls rankings came out with Searcy sitting ninth. Searcy head coach Kim Sitzmann, now in her fifth season as head Lady Lion, has suffered a couple of tough seasons through pandemic and injury-plagued teams, but believes this group has managed to ditch the bad mojo.

