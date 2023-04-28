The fight for a softball state tournament spot is not quite as dramatic in the 5A-East Conference than other conferences as four teams enter the final week with winning records, and four teams find themselves too far behind to pull off any kind of late rally.
Fortunately for the Searcy Lady Lions, their spot is secured even before a two-game split with Greene County Tech on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles were unbeaten in league play prior to Searcy's win in the opening game, but rebounded to claim the closer.
That means Tech and Marion are currently tied for first at 11-1 each with the Lady Lions in third with a 9-3 conference record. Searcy will have to at least split with Valley View this Tuesday in their doubleheader to hold on to the No. 3 spot as the Blazers are currently in fourth at 8-4 in league play.
“When we swept Batesville, we clinched a spot in the state tournament,” Lady Lions coach Jacob Futrell said. “The conference has kind of been top heavy this year as far as wins go, so the top four have really won a lot of games and the bottom four have lost a lot of games. Every game from that point on has been to help our seeding.”
Against GCT, the Lady Lions found themselves down 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning of the opener before scoring a run to cut it to 4-2. Searcy then stood its ground defensively in the top of the seventh to give themselves a chance during their final turn at bat. It all came down to a walkoff RBI to right field from senior outfielder Haylee Cullym to score the winning run to give the Lady Lions a 5-4 victory.
Searcy was ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh in Game 2, but late hits by the Lady Eagles gave them the runs needed to force a split, winning the nightcap 6-5.
“Both teams played real well and competed real well,” Futrell said. “I was very happy with our girls' effort, especially in the first game. The never give up attitude – they just kept on fighting.”
Coming into the home stretch of softball season, the Lady Lions have not only played at a high level all season with an overall 13-3 record, they are also playing at their best all spring right now as the state tournament approaches. Futrell said it would be difficult to highlight a single player offensively as the entire lineup has been strong at the plate in recent weeks. Defensively, he stated it was much of the same, with dominant junior pitcher Abbygail Busby anchoring the team.
“You know, Abby, there's not much more I can say about her,” Futrell said. “She's an ultimate competitor. She has pitched every game for us since we lost that last game at Marion. She always wants the ball in her hands, she's tough, hates to lose, loves to win. When she's on the mound, we feel like we have a good chance to win. It's hard to call out individuals, our whole lineup has been hitting really well lately.”
The fact that Searcy does not face the same unknowns as many softball and baseball teams around the state heading into the final week of the regular season is a big relief for Futrell and his team.
“We knew when we went into those games (vs Batesville) that if we swept, we were going to earn our spot in the state tournament. And you could just see, I don't know if relief is the right word or not, I guess excitement, to clinch, especially that early in the season. We have a chance to remain as a three-seed as long as we take care of business against Valley View. Our main goal and expectation was to make it to the state tournament, and another goal was not to just make it, but make some noise when we get there.”
