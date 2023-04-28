The fight for a softball state tournament spot is not quite as dramatic in the 5A-East Conference than other conferences as four teams enter the final week with winning records, and four teams find themselves too far behind to pull off any kind of late rally.

Fortunately for the Searcy Lady Lions, their spot is secured even before a two-game split with Greene County Tech on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles were unbeaten in league play prior to Searcy's win in the opening game, but rebounded to claim the closer.

