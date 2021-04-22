The Searcy Lady Lions held off a late Wynne rally to beat the Lady Yellowjackets 3-2 on Thursday at the Searcy High School Sports Complex.
Searcy is now 11-8 on the season.
Searcy took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Chloe Martinez led off with a walk and went to second on a single by Haylee Cullum. Cullum then stole second base. They both scored on a single by Cedar Maxwell.
After a scoreless second inning, Searcy added two runs in the bottom of the third. Emilee Knighton walked and went to second on a wild pitch. After Cullum grounded out, Knighton went to third. Knighton eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The scored remained 2-0 until the top of the seventh when Wynne mounted a comeback. Allyson Davis walked and scored on an error. Reagan Beshears reached on an error and went to third on errors. She eventually scored on a steal of home plate.
Wynne had the tying run at third base when Martinez struck out the final batter to end the game.
Searcy had several other chances to score, leaving six runners on base, including the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
“We came out big,” Searcy coach Matt Long said. “We were seeing the ball well. Wynne had a good pitcher. She started locating the ball better. I think we were a little antsy at the plate. We would string together a few good at bats. That’s how it goes there.”
Long gave credit to Martinez for getting the final outs to preserve the victory.
“That was all, in my mind, Chloe getting it done,” he said. “It was bend and don’t break mentality. There was zero doubt in my mind that she was going to get it done.”
Searcy managed only five hits in the win. Maxwell was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Also getting hits were Knighton, Cullum and Ashlynn Thomas.
Abby Busby got the win, pitching five innings. She allowed six hits and only one walk while striking out 10 Wynne batters. Martinez pitched the sixth and seven innings. She gave up two unearned runs while striking out two.
After the game, three Searcy Lady Lions seniors were honored. They are Martinez, Knighton and Ellie Kiihnl.
“Everyone dreams of winning on a senior night,” Long said. “That was huge, not only for the girls, but also for the team. It gives us momentum going into a big conference doubleheader.”
Searcy hosts Greene County Tech on Tuesday. The Lady Golden Eagles are 10-0 in 5A-East play. Searcy is tied for fourth with Batesville at 5-5.
