The Searcy Lady Lions have hit a rough patch.
The Lady Lions fell to Jonesboro 57-26 on Monday and to Paragould 43-26 on Tuesday. Both were makeup games because of COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s kind of been a snowball effect since Dec. 8 really,” Searcy coach Kim Sitzmann said. “I haven’t had my starting lineup since we beat West Memphis [on Jan. 5]. I lost my point guard for two games after that. Those two games were confidence busters. I got my point guard back and lost my post player.”
Several players have missed games because of quarantine, injuries or disciplinary action, Sitzmann said.
“You can look at West Memphis and say they haven’t won a conference game, but they’ve been in every single game,” Sitzmann said. “They’ve lost all their games by six or less points. That was a big win for us. When we started conference play, I thought we’re going to get this ball rolling. Then, if it’s not one thing, it’s another it feels like right now.”
Against Jonesboro, the Lady Lions ran up against a buzz saw in the second half.
Searcy trailed 21-13 at halftime. Jonesboro outscored Searcy 26-6 in the third quarter. Searcy’s Ashley Brown and Chelsea Johnson each scored two points while Kendricka Turner and Naliyah Hadley each a free throw.
Searcy tried to get back in it in the fourth quarter. Hadley hit consecutive 3-pointers to make the score 50-25. From there, Jonesboro outscored Searcy 7-1 the remainder of the game.
Hadley led Searcy with 11 points. Asharia Brown had 5. Johnson had 4. Brown scored 3. Blair Henry had 2. Turner scored one.
Destiny Thomas led Jonesboro with 21 points. Ereauna Hardaway had 10.
In the loss to Paragould, Searcy trailed 10-6 after one quarter and 17-11 at halftime.
The difference in the game was the third quarter. The Lady Rams outscored the Lady Lions 17-9 to lead 34-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Asharia Brown led Searcy with 9 points. Ashley Brown had 8. Turner had 7 while Hadley added 2.
Searcy will host Paragould on Friday night. The boys will play at 6 p.m. with the girls game to follow at 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.