Winter weather came at the exact halfway point of the Searcy Lady Lions’ 5A-East Conference schedule. With one round robin down and the second one to go, it has undoubtedly been a mixed bag with wins over Marion and Valley View, along with five close losses.
That puts Searcy currently at sixth in the East Standings, two games out of fourth place. The Lady Lions were able to resume practice on Thursday afternoon after icy conditions kept most people at home through the middle of the week.
“We got to practice Monday before it hit,” Lady Lions head coach Kim Sitzmann said. “For the last few days, I gave them film homework, more of a mental practice. Just to get prepared for Paragould and see where we messed up against Nettleton.”
The first round of the Lady Lions’ 5A-East Conference schedule resulted in a 2-5 record. The most recent games the week before resulted in losses for Searcy, including a surprising 49-46 loss to Batesville in which the Lady Lions watched a 16 point lead to start the fourth quarter evaporate.
“It was a weird night,” Sitzmann said. “It just felt like we stopped playing. We stopped rebounding, we stopped moving, we stopped everything. It was a really weird feeling, I think I used all of my timeouts in the fourth quarter. I don’t know what happened to be honest. We were playing well through three quarters, and then their best player got hot, started hitting crazy shots, and got them back in the game, and we didn’t respond.”
In their most recent game, the Lady Lions hung tough with Nettleton, who is currently second in the league standings, but ultimately the Lady Raiders took the road victory in a low-scoring 39-33 affair.
“The defense was good for both teams I felt like,” Sitzmann said. “I don’t feel like anyone shot particularly bad. It was just slower paced. We didn’t press them, we didn’t get after it like we do some other teams, and they like a slower-paced game.”
Sitzmann used Thursday practice to prepare for last night’s rematch against Paragould. The Lady Rams won their first meeting 47-42 back on Jan. 6.
“Round one against them, we got off to a really slow start,” Sitzmann said. “We were down 11 at the end of the first. Came all the way back and tied it up, ended up losing by five. I’m hoping we start a little better against them, and don’t lose their shooters. We’ve got to get something going and go on a little run here in our next eight, so this is a big game for us.”
With another round to go in conference play, the Lady Lions will not necessarily have to win out in order to qualify for the 5A state basketball tournament, but will have to win enough games to climb two positions in the standings in order to reach the fourth and final tournament seed.
“If we can go 5-2 this second round, I feel like we still have a shot at making state,” Sitzmann said. “And I think that’s very doable. I think every one of our first-round games were two possessions or less. We’re right there competing with everybody. We’ve just got to get over that hump and finish games.”
