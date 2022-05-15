Three soccer teams from Searcy high schools will be playing for state championships Friday in Benton.
The Searcy Lady Lions, the defending Class 5A state champions, will play Siloam Springs at noon Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex. The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats, the defending Class 3A state champions, will play Friday at 2 p.m. The Harding Academy Wildcats will play for the Class 3A boys championship Friday at 4 p.m.
Harding Academy’s opponents were decided Monday night after deadline. The second semifinals for both boys and girls were postponed because of severe weather on Saturday night.
Searcy Lady Lions
Searcy beat El Dorado 6-0 in the state semifinals on Saturday.
Searcy’s Gabie Eddins scored a hat trick. Chandler Meadows, Avery Tranum and Alyssa Day scored one goal each.
Searcy advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Russellville.
Meadows, Eddies, Irena Shala and Tranum all scored goals.
Searcy is now 16-0-1 on the season.
Harding Academy
Lady Wildcats
The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats beat Green Forest 4-1 in the state semifinals Saturday.
Harding Academy led 3-0 at halftime.
Jama Akpanudo, Kloey Fullerton, Anna Snow and Abby White scored one goal each. Fullerton and Snow each had an assist.
Harding Academy beat Maumelle Charter 6-0 in the second round Friday.
The Lady Wildcats led 2-0 at halftime.
Snow led Harding Academy with 2 goals. Also scoring were Fullerton, Sydney Patten, Akpanudo and Mattie Grace Watson. White had 2 assists.
Harding Academy is now 10-2 on the season.
Harding Academy
Wildcats
Harding Academy beat Green Forest 3-0 in the state semifinals Saturday.
Harding Academy led 1-0 at halftime.
Aaron Chism scored 2 goals. Ryan McGaha scored once. He, along with Lawson Brooks and Kyle Ferrie each had an assist.
The Wildcats are now 14-0-1 on the season.
