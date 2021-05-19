When the Searcy Lady Lions take on Hot Springs Lakeside in the Class 5A state championship soccer game Friday, they will be looking for their first state title since 2013 and fifth overall.
Searcy advanced to the championship game with a 2-0 win over Little Rock Christian on Saturday. The state finals will start at noon Friday at Benton High School.
“We used to think it was easy,” Searcy coach Larry Stamps said. “We got a couple in a row (2004, 2005) and we thought it was no problem. But let me tell you, the competition is so much better now. Everything has just got to fall right for you. This year, this is one of the best groups I’ve had as coach. We are strong from top to bottom. Kudos to them.”
Searcy is 15-0 on the season. The Lady Lions have surrendered only three goals this season and none in the state tournament. Lakeside is 18-2-1. The Lady Rams defeated Greenbrier 4-3 in penalty kids after the score was tied 1-1 following two overtime periods.
Stamps said Monday that he did not know a lot about the Lady Rams.
“Everybody expected Greenbrier to be there,” Stamps said. “They [Lakeside] do something that creates problems for people. We’ve got to find out what that is. I’ll find out and we’ll go from there.”
Stamps said his team is excited about this opportunity.
“The kids are pumped,” he said. “They can’t believe how the people are supporting them back in town. One of the players wore a shirt the other day into a salon and everybody was like ‘congratulations.’ They had no idea that anyone knew anything about us.
“It’s out there and the kids are excited about it.”
