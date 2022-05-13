HOT SPRINGS — The Searcy Lady Lions showed improvement this season by earning a higher seed in the Class 5A state tournament, but the result was the same as a year ago.
White Hall beat the Lady Lions 7-0 on Hank Aaron Field at Majestic Park on Thursday. Searcy ends its season at 14-11-1.
White Hall’s Lilly Hood had the game of her life. She was 4 for 4 with 3 runs scored. She was a double away from hitting for the cycle. Her solo home run in the bottom of the first set the tone for the game.
Hood also pitched a gem. She allowed only 4 hits in 7 innings of work. She struck out 6 Searcy batters.
White Hall scored once in the first, and 2 runs in the second, third and fifth innings.
Searcy had several chances to score.
With one out in the third, Haylee Cullum singled and went to second when Laci McBride walked. They both advanced a base on a groundout by Cedar Maxwell. However, Cullum and McBride were stranded in scoring position.
Searcy left 6 runners on base.
McBride, Maxwell, Ashlynn Thomas and Cullum each had one hit.
Busby pitched well at times for the Lady Lions. She struck out 7 in 6 innings of work. However, she walked 8 White Hall batters and gave up 9 hits, including 2 home runs.
