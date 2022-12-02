Brown

Searcy sophomore point guard Lexi Brown directs traffic against Hall defenders during the Lady Lions’ 53-30 victory over the Lady Warriors in the second round of the Searcy Bank Classic basketball tournament on Thursday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The Searcy Lady Lions continued their strong tournament play on Thursday with a convincing 53-30 victory over Little Rock Hall in the second round of the Searcy Bank Classic at The Jungle.

The Lady Lions (4-2) built on a comfortable 33-21 halftime lead, allowing Hall just three points total in the entire third quarter. Searcy then went with mostly reserves for the final frame, and the subs continued the strong defensive play to prevent the Lady Warriors from having any chance of a late comeback.

