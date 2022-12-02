The Searcy Lady Lions continued their strong tournament play on Thursday with a convincing 53-30 victory over Little Rock Hall in the second round of the Searcy Bank Classic at The Jungle.
The Lady Lions (4-2) built on a comfortable 33-21 halftime lead, allowing Hall just three points total in the entire third quarter. Searcy then went with mostly reserves for the final frame, and the subs continued the strong defensive play to prevent the Lady Warriors from having any chance of a late comeback.
Searcy will play against Marked Tree today in the final round, with a victory guaranteeing the hosts a tournament championship in the round-robin format after victories over Batesville and Hall.
“Scrappy and ugly, but I’ll take it,” Lady Lions coach Kim Sitzmann said. “Compared to how we shot the game before – I’m being nit-picky, I guess, but when you go from shooting 54 percent to 35 percent, it just spills uglier. I knew it was going to be a scrappy one, I knew they were quick and athletic. Our defense was fantastic again.”
Hall teams of the past could be rather uncompetitive, but this group of Lady Warriors played with intensity and focus, and did their best to take it to the much larger Lady Lions. They held their ground through one quarter, trailing just 12-11 at the end of one, but Searcy poured on the points in the second quarter.
Senior guard Olivia Roberson started things off in the second quarter with a putback, followed by a steal under the goal she quickly converted for two more to give the Lady Lions a 16-11 lead at the 7:24 mark. Junior post player Sara Daniel then got a putback of her own, and Eva Roberts scored off an assist from freshman point guard Chip Johnson for a 20-13 lead.
The Lady Lions were then able to capitalize on Hall turnovers as junior forward Sara McCain scored inside after a double-dribble call against Hall, and scored again seconds later following a walk by the Lady Warriors.
“Sara is a gym rat,” Sitzmann said. “She busted her butt this summer to get her shot down. Even during volleyball season, she would put in extra time on her own so she didn’t lose that. When she’s in volleyball, it’s hard to keep that motivation mentally, but she knew she had a chance to be something special in basketball this year. She will get some offers moving forward to play college ball.”
Junior Jayden Bowman then scored with just over 30 seconds left in the half to give Searcy a 33-21 halftime lead.
The offensive production slowed down in the second half, but Searcy was still able to slowly stretch the advantage. Roberts finally put points up at the 5:09 mark of the third quarter with a trey, and scored again with 4:22 remaining in the third to give the Lady Lions an insurmountable 40-21 lead.
Sitzmann was also happy with the strong play off the bench.
“Most impressive off the bench for me right now is Cadence Pettis,” Sitzmann said. “She’s a sophomore. She only had two points, but defensively, she gets after it. She’s also leading us in rebounding overall this season. Lexi Mize, she is probably my most improved player from ninth grade to her sophomore year. She’s been fantastic in JV, knocking down threes and everything else.”
Johnson led the Lady Lions with 12 points while McCain added 10 points for Searcy.
(0) comments
